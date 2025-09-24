Christian Hümbs is a judge on the TV show "Das grosse Backen". Picture: SAT.1 / Claudius Pflug

Pastry chef Christian Hümbs has announced some lovely news on Instagram: The judge of the TV show "Das grosse Backen" and his girlfriend Evelin Blum have gotten engaged.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you From the cake to the wedding: star pastry chef Christian Hümbs has found love as a judge on the TV show "Das grosse Backen".

Hümbs and his girlfriend Evelin Blum, a former "Das grosse Backen" contestant, announced their engagement on Instagram.

"The most beautiful moment and by far the most beautiful yes of my life," notes the 43-year-old. Show more

Christian Hümbs is a judge on the TV show "Das grosse Backen" and was head pastry chef at The Dolder Grand in Zurich until November 2021. The trained pastry chef has already won the "Patissier of the Year" award several times.

Hümbs, who has lived in Zurich for years, uses his Instagram account mainly to present baked goods, desserts and other sweet creations to his 141,000 followers.

But now the 43-year-old has announced even sweeter news: Christian Hümbs and his girlfriend Evelin Blum have got engaged.

Hümbs: "I want to wake up next to you every morning"

In a joint Instagram post, the couple, who have been going through life together for just over two years, share several pictures.

In the very first photo, Evelin Blum stretches her right hand into the camera, where an engagement ring can be seen.

A little further on in the series of pictures, fans get a closer look at the piece of jewelry.

"The most beautiful moment and by far the most beautiful yes of my life. You make me the happiest person in the world. I love you," notes Christian Hümbs.

And he continues: "I just want to wake up next to you every morning and fall asleep next to you every night, and of course cook and bake a few things together from time to time (oh! I mustn't forget to travel), so you see, I actually want to spend every single minute by your side."

Evelin Blum was a contestant on "Das grosse Backen" in 2019

Evelin Blum is probably no stranger to some fans of "Das grosse Backen". The 29-year-old came second in the TV show, on which her fiancé has been a judge since the first season in 2013, in 2019.

Since then, cake lover Blum has built up a large following as a baking influencer with her Instagram account "Mit Liebe zur Torte". With over 150,000 followers, she is even much more successful than her partner.

