No sex on the first date? Not for Yannik Zamboni and Sérgio Simões. In September 2025, the Basel fashion designer and the Portuguese model met on a sex date - and the two have been lovers ever since.
The gay dating app Grindr brought the two men together. After that, everything happened very quickly, Zamboni reveals to Blick.
In the interview, the couple talk publicly for the first time about how they met, their love and their future together.
Zamboni: "Sérgio loves me unconditionally"
"When our eyes crossed for the first time, I fell in love," says Simões. The period of getting to know each other was short, intense and very close, as they saw each other almost every day, adds Zamboni.
After three years as a single man, the Basel designer, who lives in Zurich, said of his new partner: "What I particularly like about Sérgio is that he accepts me for who I am and loves me unconditionally."
The two men have officially been living together in Zurich since last February. It is an advantage for him, says Zamboni, that his boyfriend also has experience in the fashion industry. They can exchange ideas as equals and support each other with contacts.
"I think it's important to exchange ideas on an equal footing. We can also help each other out professionally with contacts. I'm pretty well connected in the business and so is he as a cover model for Vogue," says Zamboni.