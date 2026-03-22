Model Sérgio Simões (left) and fashion designer Yannik Zamboni, pictured here skiing in Davos, met seven months ago via the dating app Grindr. Picture: Screenshot Instagram

Fashion designer Yannik Zamboni has officially confirmed his relationship with model Sérgio Simões. The two met on a dating app in the fall of 2025 and have been inseparable ever since.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fashion designer Yannik Zamboni and model Sérgio Simões talk publicly about their relationship for the first time.

The two men met in September 2025 via the gay dating app Grindr.

"What I particularly like about Sérgio is that he takes me as I am and loves me unconditionally," Zamboni tells Blick. Show more

No sex on the first date? Not for Yannik Zamboni and Sérgio Simões. In September 2025, the Basel fashion designer and the Portuguese model met on a sex date - and the two have been lovers ever since.

The gay dating app Grindr brought the two men together. After that, everything happened very quickly, Zamboni reveals to Blick.

In the interview, the couple talk publicly for the first time about how they met, their love and their future together.

Zamboni: "Sérgio loves me unconditionally"

"When our eyes crossed for the first time, I fell in love," says Simões. The period of getting to know each other was short, intense and very close, as they saw each other almost every day, adds Zamboni.

After three years as a single man, the Basel designer, who lives in Zurich, said of his new partner: "What I particularly like about Sérgio is that he accepts me for who I am and loves me unconditionally."

The two men have officially been living together in Zurich since last February. It is an advantage for him, says Zamboni, that his boyfriend also has experience in the fashion industry. They can exchange ideas as equals and support each other with contacts.

"I think it's important to exchange ideas on an equal footing. We can also help each other out professionally with contacts. I'm pretty well connected in the business and so is he as a cover model for Vogue," says Zamboni.

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