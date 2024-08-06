US director David Lynch has a lung disease. But he is far from thinking about quitting. dpa

US film director David Lynch has created cult classics such as "Blue Velvet", "Wild at Heart" and "Twin Peaks". At the age of 78, he announces an incurable illness - but he wants to keep working.

dpa dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Despite suffering from a serious lung disease, David Lynch plans to remain active in the film business, although he now has to work mainly from home.

The 78-year-old director quit smoking two years ago, is in good shape apart from his emphysema diagnosis and has said he never wants to retire.

David Lynch, known for works such as "Blue Velvet" and "Twin Peaks", received an honorary Oscar for his life's work in 2019 and recently played a small role in Steven Spielberg's "The Fablemans". Show more

US director David Lynch does not want to say goodbye to the film business despite a serious lung disease.

As a long-time smoker, he suffers from emphysema, the 78-year-old announced on Monday (local time) on the X platform.

He had enjoyed smoking very much, but now he was paying the price. He stopped smoking two years ago. Apart from the emphysema diagnosis, he is in "excellent shape". He is happy and will "never" retire, Lynch continued.

The director had previously spoken about the illness in an interview with the British magazine "Sight & Sound" and said that he was now largely housebound and had to be very careful. Directing on set is hardly conceivable for him at the moment; he can only contribute from a distance.

With emphysema, the air sacs in the lungs are partially destroyed or overstretched. Because the respiratory flow is disturbed as a result, the oxygen content in the blood decreases. Common symptoms are shortness of breath, especially during physical exertion, and fatigue. In most cases, emphysema is caused by smoking. The disease cannot be cured, but can be delayed with medication, for example.

David Lynch has received an honorary Oscar for his life's work

The director of cult classics such as "Eraserhead", "Blue Velvet" and "Wild at Heart" brought new episodes of the cult mystery series "Twin Peaks" to the screen in 2017.

Lynch has also made short films and written screenplays in recent years.

He appeared in front of the camera as an actor for director Steven Spielberg in "The Fablemans" (2022). In the autobiographical drama, he had a small role as film director John Ford. In 201, he received the Honorary Oscar for Lifetime Achievement.

More from the department

dpa