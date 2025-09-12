The 21st ZFF presents an extensive, attractive program with many star guests. © Zurich Film Festival

World stars such as Dakota Johnson, Russell Crowe, Colin Farrell and Benedict Cumberbatch will be visiting the 21st Zurich Film Festival. blue News presents 10 film tips from this year's program.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The 21st Zurich Film Festival will take place from Thursday, September 25, 2025, to Sunday, October 5, 2025.

The festival is also announcing a big star line-up this year: Dakota Johnson, Russell Crowe, Colin Farrell, Benedict Cumberbatch, James McAvoy and many more global stars are expected to visit the city on the Limmat.

Tickets go on sale on Monday, September 15, 2025. You can find all further information at zff.com

blue News will be on site during the festival to report. Show more

The 21st Zurich Film Festival presents a diverse, attractive program with a total of 114 films, 41 of which are world and European premieres - more than ever before.

Numerous renowned film stars and directors are attending this year's festival. Dakota Johnson, Russel Crowe, Colin Farrell, Benedict Cumberbatch, Claire Foy, Wagner Moura and Noah Baumbach will be honored by the ZFF with awards.

James McAvoy, Nina Hoss, Anthony Mackie, Anke Engelke, Matthias Schweighöfer and Edward Berger will also be guests.

blue News presents 10 selected program highlights that are definitely worth seeing.

"Splitsville" in the presence of Dakota Johnson

Dakota Johnson will open the 21st Zurich Film Festival on September 25, 2025 with the film "Splitsville" and provide insights into her work as part of a ZFF Masters. The 35-year-old actress celebrated her first major success with her role in "The Social Network" before achieving international fame with the "Fifty Shades" trilogy. Johnson can currently be seen together with Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal in the hit film "Materialists". Her current project "Splitsville" is also dedicated to love, or more precisely the topic of open relationships.

The insanely funny comedy is characterized not only by its clever, humorous script, but also by an almost legendary slapstick brawl.

Dakota Johnson plays Julie, who is in an open relationship with her partner Paul (Michael Angelo Covino). When his boyfriend Carey (Kyle Marvin) turns up at their house in complete disarray because his girlfriend Ashley (Adria Arjona) wants a divorce, they advise the struggling couple to try an open relationship. But when Carey and Julie cross a line, everything gets completely out of control. The relationship confusion full of absurd twists and turns gathers pace at breakneck speed.

"Frankenstein"

Guillermo del Toro is known for interweaving fairy tales, gothic elements and horror - and always lending visual and poetic beauty to the grotesque.

After "The Shape of Water" and "Pinocchio", his next stroke of genius is "Frankenstein" - a visual fantasy drama full of emotion, grotesque abysses and fairytale-like lightness.

The story is told from two perspectives: that of the creator Victor Frankenstein (Oscar Isaac) and that of the monster (Jacob Elordi). While the creature increasingly takes on human traits, its creator gradually loses his humanity.

The film premieres in German-speaking countries on September 26.

Swiss production "Stiller" in the presence of the cast

The Swiss film drama "Stiller" caused a sensation at the Munich Film Festival and was celebrated with standing ovations. The film adaptation of Max Frisch's novel of the same name impressively brings the multi-layered story to the screen.

Director Stefan Haupt cast Albrecht Schuch, known from "Systemsprenger" and "Im Westen nichts Neues", in the leading role of James Larkin White. White is arrested at the border because he is suspected of being the missing Swiss sculptor Anatol Stiller. Paula Beer plays Stiller's wife Julika, who travels from Paris especially to testify - but increasingly doubts the identity of her husband.

The ensemble also includes Swiss actors Stefan Kurt, Max Simonischek and Sven Schelker, while Marie Leuenberger takes on the role of Sibylle.

The Swiss production will celebrate its international premiere at the Zurich Film Festival on September 28 - with the cast in attendance.

"Bugonia"

Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos and his muse Emma Stone continue their collaboration after "Kinds of Kindness" and the award-winning "Poor Things". The latest film "Bugonia", which celebrated its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival in 2025, is a dark sci-fi comedy full of absurd ideas, shock moments and socio-critical statements.

Emma Stone plays Michelle - CEO of a successful biomedical company. Conspiracy theorist Teddy (Jesse Plemons) believes that humans are being infiltrated by aliens and thinks Michelle is an alien. He is so convinced that he kidnaps her with the help of his underexposed friend Don (Aidan Delbis) and keeps her in his cellar.

Michelle is supposed to make contact with her ruler and persuade him to leave planet Earth alone. The fact that Teddy's hospitalized mother also plays a role in this makes the unpleasant situation even more explosive.

"Bugonia" premieres in German-speaking countries on September 29.

"The Thing with Feathers" in the presence of Benedict Cumberbatch

Benedict Cumberbatch ZFF He became world-famous as Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Strange - but Benedict Cumberbatch is equally convincing in moving dramas. Image: KEYSTONE Benedict Cumberbatch will present his latest film "The Thing with Feathers" in person in Zurich. Image: Anthony Dickenson / The Thing with Feathers Ltd Cumberbatch was last seen alongside Olivia Colman in the remake of the turbulent divorce comedy "The Battle of the Roses". Image: Jaap Buitendijk/Disney/dpa Benedict Cumberbatch ZFF He became world-famous as Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Strange - but Benedict Cumberbatch is equally convincing in moving dramas. Image: KEYSTONE Benedict Cumberbatch will present his latest film "The Thing with Feathers" in person in Zurich. Image: Anthony Dickenson / The Thing with Feathers Ltd Cumberbatch was last seen alongside Olivia Colman in the remake of the turbulent divorce comedy "The Battle of the Roses". Image: Jaap Buitendijk/Disney/dpa

As "Doctor Strange" or "Sherlock", Benedict Cumberbatch captivated audiences with his acting skills and charm. But the Brit also proved his talent in dramas such as "The Imitation Game" as Alan Turing or in "The Power of the Dog", for which he received an Oscar nomination.

In "The Thing with Feathers", he now plays a young father struggling with grief and the burden of everyday life after the death of his wife. While he tries to give his two sons support, a dark presence invades their home - and soon it's not just about his grief, but about the family's very survival.

The ZFF honors the actor with the Golden Eye for his multifaceted career. Benedict Cumberbatch will receive the award as part of the ZFF Masters event on September 29, 2025 and will be accompanied by a screening of the film.

"Nuremberg" in the presence of Russell Crowe

Russell Crowe won the Oscar for "Best Actor in a Leading Role" in 2001 for his iconic portrayal of the Roman general Maximus in "Gladiator". The New Zealand actor gave further gifted performances in "L.A. Confidential", "A Beautiful Mind" and "Robin Hood".

In the gripping new thriller "Nuremberg" by director James Vanderbilt, Crowe plays the Nazi Hermann Göring, who was considered Hitler's right-hand man.

After the Second World War, war criminals are to be brought to justice at the Nuremberg Trials. The young American psychiatrist Douglas Kelly (Rami Malek) has to decide whether the Nazi prisoners are sane enough to stand trial. In doing so, he gets into a complex neck-and-neck race with Göring.

On September 27, Russell Crowe will present "Nuremberg" in person and receive the "Career Achievement Award" for his illustrious career. He will also provide an insight into his work in a ZFF Masters.

"Ballad of a Small Player" in the presence of Colin Farrell and Edward Berger

Irish actor Colin Farrell became internationally renowned with films such as "Miami Vice", "Minority Report", "In Bruges", "The Batman", "The Lobster" and "The Banshees of Inisherin". He is one of the most spirited and multi-faceted character actors of his generation.

In the new film "Ballad of a Small Player" by Swiss director Edward Berger ("Nothing New in the West", "Conclave"), Farrell plays a gambling addict. In the pulsating neon lights of Macau's casinos, he tries to escape his past and his accumulating debts. As the unwavering tax collector Cynthia (Tilda Swinton) draws ever closer, he meets the mysterious Dao-Ming, who could hold the key to his salvation in her hands.

Together with Edward Berger, Colin Farrell presents "Ballad of a Small Player" on the evening of September 27. He will receive the Golden Icon Award at the premiere. He will also take part in a ZFF Masters.

"Jay Kelly" by Noah Baumbach

Noah Baumbach brings together a brilliant cast in his ensemble comedy "Jay Kelly". In addition to George Clooney, the cast includes Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, Emily Mortimer, Greta Gerwig, Jim Broadbent, Billy Crudup, Patrick Wilson, Isla Fisher, Alba Rohwacher and Lars Eidinger.

"Jay Kelly" is full of pointed dialog and is an entertaining film about transience, self-discovery and the hardships of the film business.

George Clooney embodies an ageing film star who is at a turning point: his younger daughter Daisy is traveling to Italy for the summer, his older daughter is distancing herself and his career is barely fulfilling him. The death of a mentor and an encounter with a former acting colleague reinforce his feeling of emptiness.

Without further ado, Kelly sets off on a train journey through Europe with his entire entourage, officially to receive an award for his life's work in Italy, but in reality to track down Daisy. He is accompanied by his loyal manager Ron, who has made great personal sacrifices for Kelly's career.

"Ja Kelly" premieres in German-speaking countries on September 26.

"California Schemin'" in the presence of James McAvoy

Scottish actor James McAvoy presents his directorial debut "California Schemin'" at the ZFF. The music film tells the story of the Scottish rap duo "Silibil N' Brains".

The popular Scottish actor James McAvoy celebrates his directorial debut with his music film "California Schemin'".

His role as Professor Charles Xavier in the "X-Men" series brought him worldwide fame and he demonstrated his versatile acting talent in other successful films such as "The Last King of Scotland", "Wanted", "Atonement", "Split" and "Speak no Evil".

"California Schemin'" tells the story of the Scottish rap duo "Silibil N' Brains". In the early 2000s, Gavin and Billy were laughed at in Scotland for their rap - their accent and origin were seen as career killers. So they dared to do the impossible and reinvented themselves as a Californian rap duo under the name Silibil N' Brains. With fake biographies, American accents and boundless self-confidence, they scammed themselves a record deal in London and even a tour with Eminem. But the highs don't last long.

James McAvoy was already a guest at the ZFF in 2013 and presented the black comedy "Filth", in which he plays a brazen cop.

Now he is returning to Zurich and will present his directorial debut to the audience at the 21st ZFF as part of the Award Night. He will also provide insights into his work in a ZFF Masters.

Wagner Moura in "The Secret Agent"

Wagner Moura achieved worldwide fame for his powerful portrayal of the notorious drug cartel boss Pablo Escobar in the successful Netflix series "Narcos".

His best-known films include "Civil War", "The Gray Man", "Sergio", "Wasp Network" and "Elysium".

In his latest film, "The Secret Agent", Moura plays a 40-year-old academic on the run in Brazil in the 1970s. He ends up in the city of Recife during Carnival week in the hope of seeing his son again. But he soon realizes that the city is far from being the violence-free refuge he had hoped for.

Director Kleber Mendonça Filho stages "The Secret Agent" as a sophisticated game of cat and mouse. In this aesthetically brilliant political thriller, the brutal reality of the Brazilian military regime in the 1970s becomes tangible.

Moura will present "The Secret Agent" in person on September 26 and will receive the Golden Eye Award for his career. He will also talk about his filmmaking at a ZFF Masters.

The complete program of the 21st Zurich Film Festival can be discovered here: zff.com

Tickets go on sale on Monday, September 15.

