Heidi Klum provides a glamorous moment at Paris Fashion Week: in a sensual wedding dress by Vivienne Westwood, she shows that age doesn't matter on the catwalk.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Heidi Klum caused quite a stir at Paris Fashion Week in a transparent wedding dress by Vivienne Westwood as a graduation model.

She also attracted everyone's attention at the Vetements show party with a naked dress.

With her appearances in Paris, she countered earlier criticism from fashion czar Karl Lagerfeld and underlined her continued relevance in the fashion business. Show more

Lots of lace, lots of transparency: supermodel Heidi Klum (52) causes a stir on the catwalk of fashion house Vivienne Westwood at Paris Fashion Week - in an ultra-transparent bridal look full of extravagance.

On Saturday, she was the last model to close the Vivienne Westwood show - a glamorous appearance as the crowning glory of the presentation.

At Vetements in a naked dress

The "GNTM" boss also caused a stir at the Vetements show party - this time with her naked dress.

Heidi Klum shows off her fit body in Paris and proves once again that she is a marketing master.

What would fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld say about Klum's appearances in Paris? The fashion star, who died in 2019, cheekily claimed on Johannes B. Kerner in 2009: "She doesn't know Claudia (Schiffer) either. She's never been to Paris. We don't know her."

With her appearance in Paris, Heidi Klum refutes Karl Lagerfeld's former mockery.

