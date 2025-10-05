Heidi Klum all in white Star model shows off a surprising wedding dress - and attracts everyone's attention
Carlotta Henggeler
5.10.2025
Heidi Klum provides a glamorous moment at Paris Fashion Week: in a sensual wedding dress by Vivienne Westwood, she shows that age doesn't matter on the catwalk.
Lots of lace, lots of transparency: supermodel Heidi Klum (52) causes a stir on the catwalk of fashion house Vivienne Westwood at Paris Fashion Week - in an ultra-transparent bridal look full of extravagance.
On Saturday, she was the last model to close the Vivienne Westwood show - a glamorous appearance as the crowning glory of the presentation.
At Vetements in a naked dress
The "GNTM" boss also caused a stir at the Vetements show party - this time with her naked dress.
Heidi Klum shows off her fit body in Paris and proves once again that she is a marketing master.
What would fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld say about Klum's appearances in Paris? The fashion star, who died in 2019, cheekily claimed on Johannes B. Kerner in 2009: "She doesn't know Claudia (Schiffer) either. She's never been to Paris. We don't know her."
With her appearance in Paris, Heidi Klum refutes Karl Lagerfeld's former mockery.