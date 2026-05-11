Star Wars star Michael Pennington has died at the age of 82. imago/ZUMA Press

British actor Michael Pennington has died at the age of 82. He became famous for his role in "Star Wars", among other things, but his great career was in the theater.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you British actor Michael Pennington has died at the age of 82.

He became famous for his role as Moff Jerjerrod in "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi".

Despite his cult status in film, he saw his most important work in the theater, particularly in Shakespeare plays such as "Hamlet" or "King Lear". Show more

Michael Pennington only had a small role in "Star Wars: Episode VI - Return of the Jedi", but it made him famous. He achieved cult status as Death Star commander Moff Jerjerrod. His real career, however, took place in the theater, with major roles in Shakespeare plays such as "Hamlet", "Macbeth" and "King Lear".

The British actor died on Sunday at the age of 82, as reported by several media outlets, including "The Telegraph". No details of the cause of death were given.

His scene with Darth Vader in the 1983 film remains unforgotten, in which the villain threatens to visit the Emperor due to delays in the construction of the Death Star. "I can only hope that for you," says Vader. "Because the Emperor will be far less forgiving than I am."

Despite his cult status, Pennington was critical of his "Star Wars" fame. "You shouldn't overrate the gig," he said. "I've been doing theater for 20 years now and people still ask me for autographs."

In addition to the stage, he has appeared in over 70 films, such as "The Iron Lady" with Meryl Streep. Born in Cambridge in 1943, the actor also founded his own Shakespeare company in 1986 and wrote ten books about the famous playwright.

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