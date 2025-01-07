Former "Star Wars" child star Jake Lloyd has spoken about his mental illness and its treatment in an interview. Imago

The role of Anakin Skywalker in "Star Wars: Episode I" fulfilled a dream of many young science fiction fans for Jake Lloyd. Today, he struggles with mental health problems. In an interview, he talks about his progress.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Former child star Jake Lloyd, known as Anakin Skywalker in "Star Wars: Episode I", speaks openly for the first time about his schizophrenia and the progress of his treatment.

After arrests and psychotic episodes, including a low point in 2023, Lloyd now accepts his diagnosis and the need for therapy and medication.

Despite difficult experiences, Lloyd remains a fan of the saga and plans to return home for Star Wars Day 2025. Show more

Few events in cinema history have been more eagerly anticipated: On May 19, 1999, "Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace" celebrated its premiere in the USA.

The role of the young Anakin Skywalker, who would later mutate into the super villain Darth Vader, went to child actor Jake Lloyd (35), who was eight years old at the time of filming in the summer of 1997 and had previously appeared with Arnold Schwarzenegger (77) in the comedy "Promised is promised".

However, Lloyd's entry into the "Star Wars" universe was followed by his exit from the film business just a few years later. He only appeared in two more films: "Madison" and an obscure work called "Die With Me", which never made it to cinemas.

The now 35-year-old has withdrawn from the public eye - but it is known that the former child star is struggling with mental health problems. His diagnosis: schizophrenia. He has been undergoing treatment in a psychiatric clinic since 2023.

Jake Lloyd is now doing "pretty well"

Lloyd has now given an interview to journalist and "Star Wars" expert Clayton Sandell, in which he emphasizes that he is now doing "pretty well". "I can now accept that I need ongoing treatment and therapy and have to take my medication," Lloyd continued.

Due to another mental illness, known as anosognosia, Lloyd has long been unable to comprehend his schizophrenia diagnosis.

A chase with the police

It was only when he reached "rock bottom" that he was finally able to accept his treatment. Lloyd is presumably referring to the events of the past ten years: in 2015, Lloyd was arrested for reckless driving, driving without a license and resisting arrest after a police chase.

His mother tried in vain for ten months to have him transferred from prison to a psychiatric institution: There were simply no places available. It was not until April 2016 that such a transfer took place.

Lloyd's condition deteriorated further after the death of his sister Madison in 2018. In May 2023, he suffered another psychotic episode. He stopped his mother's car in the middle of a busy highway. When the police tried to talk to him, he answered in fragments of syllables that made no sense. Another arrest followed. Since then, the former child star has been in a psychiatric hospital in Northern California.

Still a "Star Wars" fan

Contrary to some rumors, his time as a child star has not spoiled Lloyd's enjoyment of the "Star Wars" saga.

Speaking to Sandell, he says he is currently playing through the classic video games in the franchise. He also has a few of the more recent 'Star Wars' productions from Disney to catch up on, says Lloyd. However, he is saving much of this for May 4 - the so-called Star Wars Day. Then he should be able to be home again.

