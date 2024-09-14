Andrea Berg, here at the "Starnacht am Wörthersee", will not be performing in the Wachau this year. Getty Images/Michael Gruber

The forecast heavy rain in the Alps has ruined the season finale of the "Starnacht" event series for pop fans. In view of the water levels in the Danube, the "Starnacht aus der Wachau" was canceled at short notice.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The planned pop event "Starnacht aus der Wachau" was canceled due to flooding after the event site had to be evacuated for safety reasons.

Due to the flood protection measures, it is no longer possible to set up the arena by the planned date, tickets that have already been purchased will be refunded.

ORF2 will instead broadcast a compilation of past "Starnacht" events, while MDR has not yet announced a replacement program. Show more

It was supposed to be the glittering highlight of the season in the anniversary year - but it has now fallen through. 25 years after the first "Starnacht" (the "am Wörthersee") took place in Carinthia, everything was set for a big pop finale in Rossatzbach on the Danube.

Even the flood construction sites had all been closed in time for the planned TV recording on September 20 and 21, it was said just a few weeks ago.

However, a flood situation of all things is now throwing a spanner in the works for the organizers of "Starnacht aus der Wachau". The pop event with a prominent line-up has been canceled.

"Preparations for a possible flood have forced us to dismantle the 'Starnacht aus der Wachau' arena and thus cancel the show," reads a statement issued by the organizers on Friday. The event site had to be cleared in accordance with official orders.

"No longer feasible in terms of time and technology"

"The construction of flood protection in the Rossatzbach area is expected to be completed during the course of the day", the cancellation is further explained. "A new construction of the event site could start in the middle of next week at the earliest and is no longer feasible in terms of time and technology until the planned day of the event." Tickets that have already been purchased will be refunded.

For the pop fans who were looking forward to two evenings of concerts, this is probably little consolation. Andrea Berg, Söhne Mannheims, Patrizio Buanne, the Poxrucker Sisters, Charlien, Aura Dione, Matakustix, Holza and this year's ESC starter for Austria, Kaleen, were among those scheduled to perform. Barbara Schöneberger and "Bergdoktor" star Hans Sigl, who have hosted many an evening from the "Starnacht" series, were also announced this time.

The channels that are not broadcasting will also have to reschedule. Instead of the live broadcast on Saturday, September 21 at 8.15 p.m., ORF2 will be showing a compilation of previous years under the title "Das Beste aus der Wachau". The pop show should also have been broadcast on MDR television. No replacement program has yet been announced.

