Stars celebrate fashion and art at Met Gala - Klum as a statue - Gallery Heidi Klum attends the Met Gala as a statue. Image: Keystone/EPA/Sarah Yenesel Beyoncé attends the "Party of the Year" with her husband and daughter. Image: Keystone/EPA/Sarah Yenesel Actress Nicole Kidman also brought her daughter. Image: Keystone/EPA/Sarah Yenesel Nicole Kidman (l.), Lauren Sánchez-Bezos (center) and Anna Wintour (r.). Image: Keystone/EPA/Sarah Yenesel Bad Bunny as an old man at the Met Gala. Image: Keystone/EPA/Sarah Yenesel Stars celebrate fashion and art at Met Gala - Klum as a statue - Gallery Heidi Klum attends the Met Gala as a statue. Image: Keystone/EPA/Sarah Yenesel Beyoncé attends the "Party of the Year" with her husband and daughter. Image: Keystone/EPA/Sarah Yenesel Actress Nicole Kidman also brought her daughter. Image: Keystone/EPA/Sarah Yenesel Nicole Kidman (l.), Lauren Sánchez-Bezos (center) and Anna Wintour (r.). Image: Keystone/EPA/Sarah Yenesel Bad Bunny as an old man at the Met Gala. Image: Keystone/EPA/Sarah Yenesel

Every year, the Metropolitan Museum's Costume Institute in New York collects millions in donations at the Met Gala. This time, some stars brought their daughters - and a German came as a statue.

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The "party of the year" becomes a family celebration: singer Beyoncé and actress Nicole Kidman brought their daughters to the famous New York Met Gala for the first time this year.

"It feels surreal this time because my daughter is here," said 44-year-old Beyoncé after walking up the Metropolitan Museum steps decorated with yellow and green carpet and flowers with her husband Jay-Z and their 14-year-old daughter Blue Ivy. "It's incredible to be able to share this with Blue and see it through her eyes. She was ready for it."

Nicole Kidman brought her 17-year-old daughter Sunday Rose to the spectacle. "She was so relaxed the whole time - and she has to go back to school tomorrow at 8am," said the actress, who was dressed in a red gown. "But she's not taking off."

Stars like Madonna, Kim Kardashian, Bad Bunny and Cher

Stars such as Madonna, Rihanna, Kim Kardashian including her mother and half-sisters Kendall and Kylie, Doja Cat, Sabrina Carpenter, Zoë Kravitz, Lena Dunham, Bad Bunny and Cher also celebrated the opening of a new fashion exhibition at the annual gala.

The dress code for this year's spectacle was "fashion is art", which prompted model Heidi Klum, famous for her elaborate costumes, to appear in a full-body costume of a stone statue. "I look tough, but I'm soft," the 52-year-old commented on her outfit. The idea came to her during a visit to the Metropolitan Museum.

Robot masks and bubble dresses

Singer Bad Bunny was dressed as an elderly man, singer Janelle Monaé wore a dress made of moss and cables, her colleague Katy Perry wore a kind of robot mask and soap bubbles floated out of ski star Eileen Gu's dress.

The Met Gala is "like a big art class" for her every year, said model Gigi Hadid. And her colleague Hailey Bieber, who attended without her husband Justin, revealed that she had never been so relaxed at a Met Gala before.

For Dwayne Johnson, on the other hand, it was his first Met Ball, but he was also relaxed, the actor said - because it wasn't about promoting a movie. "Here you can just wear what you wear - and off you go." It was also the first Met spectacle for comedian Marcello Hernández and his girlfriend Ana Amelia Batlle Cabral. "We're as excited as little kids and can't wait to see all the people who are there."

Dozens of onlookers gathered on Fifth Avenue many hours before the spectacle to catch a glimpse of the stars.

Host Wintour: "My most terrifying time"

Anna Wintour, the long-time head of US fashion magazine "Vogue", was once again the hostess of the annual charity gala this year.

She chaired the gala for the 29th time this year, with which she has collected more than 500 million dollars in donations over the past 28 years. But it is still exciting, Wintour revealed at a press conference in advance. "This is my favorite time of the year - and also my scariest."

Lauren Sánchez-Bezos appeared on the yellow and green carpet of the Met Gala on Monday night without her husband, Amazon founder and multi-billionaire Jeff Bezos. Image: Keystone/EPA/Sarah Yenesel

Often referred to as the "party of the year", the Met Ball is an annual fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum's Costume Institute. The proceeds form the annual budget of the institute, which is now named after Wintour. This time, the spectacle opened the fashion exhibition "Costume Art".

Protest against Bezos sponsorship

This year's event was co-sponsored and co-hosted by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sánchez Bezos, who, however, appeared alone on the yellow and green carpet. Critics had protested in advance against the fact that one of the richest people in the world was virtually buying into an extravagant fashion and art spectacle - and this in a metropolis where, according to statistics, around one in four residents live in poverty.

New York's left-wing mayor Zohran Mamdani, whose predecessors had often been seen at the spectacle, publicly canceled. There were also small protests around the event. One demonstrator tried to get onto the steps of the museum but was held back by security forces.

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