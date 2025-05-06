With the Met Gala, the Metropolitan Museum's Costume Institute collects millions in donations every year - and attracts dozens of stars. This time, pregnancy rumors about a guest are causing a sensation.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Stars such as Kim Kardashian, Lauryn Hill, Nicole Kidman, Stevie Wonder and Madonna celebrated the opening of a new fashion exhibition at a gala in New York's Metropolitan Museum. In keeping with the title of the show - "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - many of the celebrities appeared on the blue carpet with floral patterns in tailor-made outfits by black designers.

Everything was outshone by singer Rihanna, who appeared around an hour after all the other guests. Reporters thought they recognized a visible baby bump and called out congratulations on her pregnancy, for which Rihanna thanked them. Her partner, rapper Asap Rocky, had already run up the steps a few hours earlier as co-host of the gala. The singer's management did not initially respond to an inquiry.

Rihanna on. Monday night on the blue carpet of the gala at New York's Metropolitan Museum. Image: Keystone/Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

"Party of the Year" to raise funds

The star-studded event traditionally takes place on the first Monday in May. Once again, the charity gala was hosted by Anna Wintour, head of US fashion magazine "Vogue". Despite the pouring rain, dozens of onlookers had gathered on Fifth Avenue many hours before the spectacle to get a glimpse of the stars.

Often referred to as the "party of the year", the Met Ball is an annual fundraising event for the Metropolitan Museum's Costume Institute. The proceeds, estimated at several million dollars, form the annual budget of the institute, which is now named after Wintour. This time, the spectacle marked the opening of the fashion exhibition.