Stefan Büsser entertains the SRF audience with "Late Night Switzerland" and names studio guest Albert Rösti as the benchmark for his show. In the "On the Rocks" talk, he reveals which star he would still like to invite.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Stefan Büsser is the host of the TV comedy format "Late Night Switzerland" on SRF1.

The Zurich native invites illustrious guests to the talk show. These include celebrities such as Jonny Fischer from Divertimento and the German comedian Oliver Pocher.

Stefan Büsser's first studio guest was Federal Councillor Albert Rösti. Büsser says in the talk format "On the Rocks": "The person who received the most attention was Albert Rösti. We set the bar high. I don't know if that was wise." Show more

Stefan Büsser polarizes with his comedy talk format "Late Night Switzerland" on SRF. At his side is sidekick Michael Schweizer ("Comedymänner").

Stefan Büsser launched his TV show in February 2024 - with a high-ranking celebrity guest: Federal Councillor Albert Rösti.

The SVP politician was quick-witted and even sat down at the drums. Rösti is a hobby drummer.

Stefan Büsser reveals to "On the Rocks" host Vania Spescha: "The person who got the most attention was Albert Rösti. We set the bar high. I don't know if that was wise."

Büsser would love to welcome tennis legend Roger Federer to the studio one day.

Büsser: "It's very important to have a dog"

Stefan Büsser has a second shadow, a four-legged one. The 39-year-old is the loving owner of dog Foxie.

Dwarf spitz Foxie is also on Instagram and has 4,500 fans as "Foxie-thepom".

Stefan Büsser on his cuddly dog: "It's super important to have this dog. She forces me to go out. I have to get out into the fresh air at least three times a day."

This helps the busy entertainer with his work-life balance.

You can find the full interview with Stefan Büsser here - or on blue Zoom: