With "Stiller", Stefan Haupt films one of Max Frisch's defining works of Swiss literature. blue News met the director and the actors Max Simonischek, Sven Schelker and Albrecht Schuch at the ZFF.

The film was directed by Zurich director Stefan Haupt, whose films include "Zwingli" and "The Circle"

In an interview with blue News, Haupt and the actors Max Simonischek, Sven Schelker and Albrecht Schuch talk about the significance of the novel and exciting questions of identity. Show more

"Stiller" is considered one of the most important works of Swiss literature and is one of Max Frisch's most successful novels. The book is also popular with schools because it deals with questions of identity.

Zurich director Stefan Haupt ("Zwingli", "Der Kreis") is now bringing an exciting film adaptation of the novel to the big screen. The role of the young sculptor Anatol Stiller is played by Sven Schelker. Albrecht Schuch plays James White - the man who is believed to be the missing Stiller and is said to be involved in the "Smyrnov affair".

White vehemently denies being Stiller, but is temporarily taken into custody. The public prosecutor (Max Simonischek), White's public defender (Stefan Kurt) and even Stiller's wife Julika (Paula Beer), who has traveled all the way from Paris, doubt his identity. Is White really the missing Anatol Stiller?

Fundamental questions of identity

blue News met director Stefan Haupt and actors Max Simonischek, Sven Schelker and Albrecht Schuch for an interview during the Zurich Film Festival.

"There are fundamental questions of identity that Frisch addresses in his novel," says Simonischek about the book. Haupt gives an insight into the development process and the main actors Schuch and Schelker explain how they perceive the complex character of Stiller.

"Stiller" celebrated its world premiere at the Zurich Film Festival and will be screened at blue Cinema from October 16.

