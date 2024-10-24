They have both already won a Bambi, and now they are combining their combined entertainment know-how. imago images/Eventpress

Stefan Raab and Michael Herbig are joining forces in a new RTL show. Four candidates compete against each other - but the real opponent awaits at the end: the combined entertainment duo.

Fabian Tschamper

Michael Herbig and Stefan Raab appear together for the first time in an RTL show.

Candidates from various professions compete against each other and against the two entertainers.

The show is produced by Raab Entertainment in cooperation with RTL. Show more

German comedy heavyweight Michael Herbig and entertainer Stefan Raab appear together for the first time in a live show.

The concept of the show revolves around a total of four candidates who have to decide a winner among themselves. The winner will then compete against the combined power of Herbig and Raab. RTL writes this in a press release.

According to the German broadcaster, anyone can apply to be an opponent: tradesmen, doctors, students, teachers or lawyers. The game will, of course, be hosted by Elton - the commentary will be provided by Frank Buschmann.

Raab comes back with full force

Inga Leschek, CCO of RTL Germany, says: "Sounds like an early Christmas for all entertainment lovers: Stefan Raab and Michael Herbig together on one show stage! The two not only share perfectionism and a love of detail for their content, but also unbridled enthusiasm. We are proud that this absolute dream team is now working together on RTL and can hardly wait to thrill our audience."

Stefan Raab only recently made his comeback after the entertainer got punched in the mouth in his third boxing match against Regina Halmich. The show with Bully Herbig is produced by Raab Entertainment - so Stefan is back at full throttle.

