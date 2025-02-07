Stefan Raab surprised "Punkt 12" presenter Katja Burkard with an unannounced visit to the TV studio. Picture: RTL

"Just off the mark", "incredibly embarrassing", "mega unsympathetic": many viewers criticized Stefan Raab's surprise visits on RTL and n-tv on Wednesday. Some think his time is over.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you While ntv was reporting live on the news, Stefan Raab suddenly stormed into the studio - and caused a big surprise with his message: "I am the boss of RTL."

But that's not all - Katja Burkard is also surprised by 58-year-old King Lustig at Punkt 12.

"Just off the mark", "annoying and unfunny", "mega unsympathetic": that was the verdict of many viewers on Raab's surprise visits to the RTL and n-tv TV studios. Show more

In his VIVA and ProSieben days, Stefan Raab was famous and infamous for his anarchic actions in front of the camera. This week, the now 58-year-old TV returnee practiced his old role - and "crashed" live broadcasts of his new employer RTL.

However, not all viewers found his appearances as funny as Raab himself obviously did. The reactions on X and Instagram were overwhelmingly devastating.

"Just off the mark", "annoying and unfunny", "mega unsympathetic": this is how users judged Raab's surprise visits to "Punkt 12" and the news channel n-tv.

Many found it particularly embarrassing that the entertainer had to ask "Punkt 12" presenter Katja Burkard to explain a gag by Udo Lindenberg before he understood it.

"I saw it by chance," wrote one viewer on Instagram. "It was so incredibly embarrassing. I had to switch channels, you couldn't watch it. Some people just don't know when to stop." Raab's days are "definitely over".

"Did he sell his coolness to RTL at the same time?"

On n-tv, Stefan Raab introduced himself to the baffled news anchor as "the new RTL boss", as he had previously done on RTL's Mittagagsmagazin, called on him to remain silent during the live broadcast and, without being asked, announced who he intended to vote for in the Bundestag elections: "the ugly one".

One user wonders: "Did he sell his coolness to RTL at the same time?" An X-user is caustic: "Raab is disrupting the show. His comeback behind the paywall (RTL+) is probably not working, so he needs attention."

Nevertheless, Stefan Raab will not remain behind the paywall. The show "Du gewinnst hier nicht die Million - bei Stefan Raab" will also be shown on linear television every Wednesday from February 12 at 8.15 pm.

Guests on the first edition of 2025 will be Green Party chancellor candidate Robert Habeck and presenter Barbara Schöneberger. The three-part casting "Chefsache ESC 2025 - Wer singt für Deutschland?" will also be shown on free TV from Friday, February 14 at 8.15 pm.

"Okay, Stefan Raab really doesn't have any new ideas"

It was also announced on Wednesday that the entertainer will be returning to the gaming table. The first edition of "Raab's Poker Night" - also on RTL - has been announced for Thursday, February 27 at 10.35 pm.

But, how could it be otherwise, skepticism is already stirring in the social media.

One X user writes: "Ok #Raab really doesn't have any new ideas. Everything old continues at RTL ... and now they're bringing back poker night. A more boring TV comeback is really not possible."

