Sophia Thomalla was a guest on the TV show "Du gewinnst hier nicht die Million" as the game master.

Stefan Raab invited Sophia Thomalla to be the game master in the latest episode of the RTL show "Du gewinnst hier nicht die Million". After a mishap, she had to put up with a nasty remark from the entertainer.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you During the rules of a studio game in Stefan Raab's RTL show "Du gewinnst hier nicht die Million" , game master Sophia Thomalla suddenly gets confused when awarding points.

Raab seizes the opportunity and rebukes Thomalla with a nasty remark.

The game master takes it with humor and finally apologizes for her mistake.

However, when she wants to announce the final score for the next round of the game, she gets confused again and forgets one of Raab's points. Show more

As the presenter of the dating reality format "Are You the One?", Sophia Thomalla is used to a lot.

However, when it comes to the rules of a studio game in the latest episode of Stefan Raab's RTL show "Du gewinnst hier nicht die Million", the 35-year-old gets really confused.

Reason enough for Raab to give the game master a nasty talking-to.

However, the entertainer has to admit defeat to contestant Tillmann in the first game. He then successfully quizzes his way to the €5,000 mark before another duel against the RTL presenter.

However, neither Raab nor Tillmann have heard of the US game "Buoy" - and Sophia Thomalla, the celebrity host of the show, also prefers to keep a close eye on her index cards.

However, this doesn't prevent the 2010 "Let's Dance" winner from making the odd mistake ...

Thomalla mistakenly wants to deduct a point

The rules are very simple: both players have to throw five balls per round with their backhand behind a marker on the so-called buoy board.

If the ball hits the center of the hole, three points are awarded; if the ball remains on the board, one point is awarded. If the ball is overthrown, one point is deducted - but there are no minus points. Whoever wins three rounds also wins the game.

In the first round, Raab and Tillmann are still visibly unfamiliar with the new game: only one point is scored, with which the player from Leipzig can at least secure the first set.

Tillmann (left) was unable to defeat Stefan Raab, but at least he went home with 1000 euros. RTL / Raab Entertainment / Julia Feldhagen

When Tillmann overthrows in round 2, Sophia Thomalla suddenly wants to take this point away from him again.

"Because he threw over the edge, that's minus one point," explains the presenter, which is theoretically correct, but Tilmann had not yet scored a point in this round. And you can't score less than zero points. "But he didn't have any before," Stefan Raab asks in irritation.

Thomalla's second faux pas goes unnoticed by Raab

Tillmann had scored the point Sophia Thomalla is referring to in the previous round - and of course it can't be deducted again. "It's a good thing I paid attention during the rules," Stefan Raab corrects the game master.

Raab then follows up with a nasty joke: "It's a bit more complicated here than in 'Are You the One? The presenter takes it with humor and finally apologizes for her mistake.

However, when she wants to announce the final score of round 2, she gets confused again and forgets one of Raab's points.

He doesn't notice the faux pas this time - and in the end it doesn't matter to anyone involved. Because Stefan Raab still wins the hard-fought Buoy match 3:2 after sets.

Tillmann, who was to remain the only contestant in this episode, is eliminated, but still takes home 1000 euros.

The complete episode of "Du gewinnst hier nicht die Million" will be broadcast today, Wednesday. 20.15, on RTL, but is already available on RTL+.

