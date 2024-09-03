Entertainer Stefan Raab has big plans after his boxing match on September 14. EPA DPA FILE

On September 14, Stefan Raab will step into the boxing ring to fight champ Regina Halmich. After the TV showdown, the broadcaster and the entertainer have big plans: There is talk of a 90 million euro deal.

No time? blue News summarizes for you After the show fight against Regina Halmich, entertainer Stefan Raab is to present a new TV format on RTL, which is looking for a successor to him as an entertainer.

Raab's production company has reportedly concluded a deal for a production volume of at least 90 million euros to realize the format.

The Heavytones, Raab's long-standing band, will be part of the new format and have already signed up for the project with RTL. Show more

It is one of Germany's biggest TV secrets: What is Stefan Raab planning after the show fight on September 14 against Regina Halmich on RTL? There has already been much speculation about a comeback in the TV business.

The German industry portal "dwdl.de" now reports that Stefan Raab's production company and former ProSieben station boss Daniel Rosemann (44) is said to have guaranteed a production volume of at least 90 million euros, writes "Bild.de" about the deal.

The German newspaper has some insider information. According to this, Stefan Raab is said to have already conceived a new format for RTL. The show is to be shown for the first time on Wednesday after the fight and will search for an entertainer heir. A tidbit of a TV job at prime time, i.e. primetime at 8:15 pm.

There is currently speculation as to who Raab's successor will be. But we are talking about "heads" who are highly regarded in the TV and media industry.

Heavytones are in the running

As reported a few weeks ago by "Bild.de", the musicians of the cult band Heavytones - who provided the musical accompaniment for Stefan Raab on "TV Total" for over 20 years - have announced their departure from the show. They have decided to sign up for a new format with RTL.

The broadcaster is sending a proven band into the evening program race. A direct challenge to the competition.

