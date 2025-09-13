Raab's 15-minute live show starts on Monday at 8:15 pm. Archivbild: dpa

A little bit of Raab every day: the entertainer surprisingly wants to go on air with his new show on Monday at prime time. "Who wants to be a millionaire?" will have to make way for it.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Stefan Raab's new show is obviously shaking up the RTL program schedule.

"The Stefan Raab Show" is set to start next week on Monday.

The show "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?", which was previously scheduled for this slot, will be shown afterwards. Show more

Stefan Raab's new show is to start on Monday next week. The 15-minute live show will start at 8:15 pm, RTL announced in a press release this evening. The show "Who wants to be a millionaire?", which was previously scheduled for this time slot, will be shown afterwards.

In the past few days, 58-year-old Raab had already announced on his Instagram account that he also wanted to go on air on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

He had previously posted several black tiles and provided them with enigmatic comments - such as ".182.012" or "+-*=:".

"Every damn day. Super cool, right?"

The new program is called "The Stefan Raab Show" and can be seen on the channel and on the streaming platform RTL+, according to Raab and RTL. "I'm on here every night of the week. Every damn day. Super cool, right?", RTL quoted the entertainer as saying on Saturday evening.