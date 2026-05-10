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GNTM winner Stefanie Giesinger on the modeling business: "I'm afraid of becoming irrelevant"

Carlotta Henggeler

10.5.2026

Stefanie Giesinger at an event in Berlin in 2024.
Stefanie Giesinger at an event in Berlin in 2024.
KEYSTONE

Stefanie Giesinger settles accounts: the former GNTM winner sharply criticizes the modelling industry and talks about "one-sided" body images and "worrying" beauty ideals. At the same time, the 29-year-old gives surprisingly personal insights into her fears.

10.05.2026, 23:29

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • GNTM winner Stefanie Giesinger criticizes the modeling industry as sexist and characterized by one-sided body images, despite publicly emphasized diversity. In practice, unrealistic beauty ideals and unhealthy pressure continue to dominate.
  • The 29-year-old speaks openly about personal fears, such as the worry of becoming irrelevant as she gets older. She also attributes this to structural problems and fears of rejection in the modeling business.
  • Giesinger wants to follow her gut instinct more closely, fulfill fewer expectations and use her voice for feminism. In her opinion, true diversity and inclusivity are still a long way off.
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Since winning "Germany's Next Topmodel" in 2014, Stefanie Giesinger has been one of the most famous German models. But the 29-year-old has also long since established herself away from the catwalk, whether as an influencer or podcaster.

Giesinger also proved that she doesn't mince her words. Time and again, she spoke openly about psychological problems, beauty ideals and the pressure in the modeling business.

In an interview with "Vogue ", the model now shares her worries freely. "I'm afraid of becoming irrelevant," she admits. The older you get as a model, the greater the fear of rejection, says Giesinger: "I do believe that our industry, which is very sexist, plays its part in creating this fear."

From this, Giesinger has drawn the conclusion for herself "to do less of what others want or expect of me and to listen more to my gut feeling".

"We are still a long way from true diversity"

In concrete terms, this means less social media and more "classic modeling" in her day-to-day work, Stefanie Giesinger told Vogue. Her podcast "G Spot" is also very important to her and functions as a mouthpiece for feminism. "I don't think we're angry enough - we should all be louder," the 29-year-old demanded in this context. "I am no longer an advertising space without content, but a person with attitude."

Giesinger also criticized a development in the modeling industry that she has recently observed. "On the one hand, diversity is strongly communicated to the outside world - on the other hand, in practice, especially on the big runways, you often see very one-sided body images again," the model remarked. Because nothing is changing structurally, many female colleagues are "unfortunately starving themselves, missing their periods and constantly struggling with their own body image".

Giesinger also finds the currently prevailing ideal of beauty in the western world "worrying". "An image of femininity is conveyed that has very youthful, almost childish traits," she noted critically. Inclusivity is also often an empty promise. For Giesinger, one thing is certain: "We are still a long way from true diversity."

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