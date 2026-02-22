Stefanie Reinsperger's farewell to Dortmund's "Tatort" was so complex Rosa Herzog (Stefanie Reinsperger) and Peter Faber (Jörg Hartmann) have to say goodbye to each other in "Tatort: Schmerz" from Dortmund. Image: WDR/Thomas Kost Rosa Herzog, played by Stefanie Reinsperger, is leaving the Dortmund "Tatort". The 38-year-old Austrian is leaving at her own request. Image: WDR/Thomas Kost Peter Faber (Jörg Hartmann) notices that Ira Klasnić (Alessija Lause) is anything but cold about the new case. Image: WDR/Thomas Kost Rosa Herzog (Stefanie Reinsperger), Peter Faber (Jörg Hartmann, center) and a brothel employee (Kristian Pandža) find the distraught witness to the murder - a prostitute. Image: WDR/Thomas Kost Maria Novak (Lorena Jurić) saw the murder - and seems traumatized. Image: WDR/Thomas Kost What connects police officer Otto Pösken (Malick Bauer, right) and LKA man Daniel Kossik (Stefan Konarske)? Image: WDR/Thomas Kost Rosa Herzog (Stefanie Reinsperger) has a lot to cope with in this episode. Image: WDR/Thomas Kost Daniel Kossik (Stefan Konarske, left) and Peter Faber (Jörg Hartmann) have arranged to talk. Image: WDR/Thomas Kost Stefanie Reinsperger's farewell to Dortmund's "Tatort" was so complex Rosa Herzog (Stefanie Reinsperger) and Peter Faber (Jörg Hartmann) have to say goodbye to each other in "Tatort: Schmerz" from Dortmund. Image: WDR/Thomas Kost Rosa Herzog, played by Stefanie Reinsperger, is leaving the Dortmund "Tatort". The 38-year-old Austrian is leaving at her own request. Image: WDR/Thomas Kost Peter Faber (Jörg Hartmann) notices that Ira Klasnić (Alessija Lause) is anything but cold about the new case. Image: WDR/Thomas Kost Rosa Herzog (Stefanie Reinsperger), Peter Faber (Jörg Hartmann, center) and a brothel employee (Kristian Pandža) find the distraught witness to the murder - a prostitute. Image: WDR/Thomas Kost Maria Novak (Lorena Jurić) saw the murder - and seems traumatized. Image: WDR/Thomas Kost What connects police officer Otto Pösken (Malick Bauer, right) and LKA man Daniel Kossik (Stefan Konarske)? Image: WDR/Thomas Kost Rosa Herzog (Stefanie Reinsperger) has a lot to cope with in this episode. Image: WDR/Thomas Kost Daniel Kossik (Stefan Konarske, left) and Peter Faber (Jörg Hartmann) have arranged to talk. Image: WDR/Thomas Kost

Dortmund's "Tatort: Schmerz" is a brain teaser. Without knowing the penultimate case "Abstellgleis", the movie was almost impossible to understand. What happened in the Bosnian war? And why is Stefanie Reinsperger leaving?

No time? blue News summarizes for you Farewell to Dortmund's "Tatort": Stefanie Reinsperger is the latest investigator to leave the crime series.

Things got complicated in her last case: In addition to historical knowledge about the Yugoslavian war, the TV audience also had to have the previous Dortmund case ready.

Daniel Kossik (Stefan Konarske), an old acquaintance, was there again - and there was also a bit of romantic drama. Show more

My God, this thriller was complicated. You actually had to be familiar with the penultimate Dortmund case, "Tatort: Abstellgleis" from May 2025, to be able to follow the plot and resolution. The new "Tatort" case was also quite convoluted.

It was necessary to distinguish between various prominent figures from the Yugoslavian war and to have a good grasp of the history of the heinous war and genocide 30 years ago.

Commissioner Rosa Herzog (Stefanie Reinsperger) said goodbye to this. What happens next in Dortmund?

What was it all about?

A Dortmund brothel owner was shot dead at home and the prostitute Maria Novak (Lorena Jurić) was exposed as a witness. Like her, head of the police department Ira Klasnić (Alessija Lause) also has a Bosnian background.

Touched by her shared past with the younger woman, the officer took the witness into her home. It soon became clear that not only the red-light district but also connections to the Yugoslavian war played a role in "Tatort: Schmerz".

Some of the characters and narrative threads that already played a role in "Tatort: Abstellgleis" from May 2025 also made an appearance: LKA investigator Daniel Kossik (Stefan Konarske), who was still investigating the murder of Faber's rival Sebastian Haller, the dubious art dealer and clan boss Lorik Duka (Kasem Hoxha) and the mild-mannered police officer Otto Pösken (Malick Bauer), with whom Rosa was now in a secret relationship.

What was it really about?

Of course, the resolution of the incomplete murder of Sebastian Haller in "Tatort: Abstellgleis" and the question of why Rosa Herzog shot the alleged murderer - seemingly without need.

In addition, Jürgen Werner, inventor and regular author of the Dortmund district, naturally wanted to continue his Dortmund saga about revenge, guilt and trauma, which in this episode concerns both the regulars and the guest characters: the perpetrators, relatives and victims of the Yugoslavian war.

What happened in the Bosnian war?

The Bosnian War between 1992 and 1995 was the bloodiest part of the Yugoslav Wars and resulted from the disintegration of the multi-ethnic state of Yugoslavia. After Bosnia-Herzegovina declared independence, three main groups fought: Bosnian Serbs, Muslim Bosniaks and Bosnian Croats, each supported by the neighboring states of Serbia and Croatia.

The aim was usually to create ethnically homogeneous territories. This resulted in systematic "ethnic cleansing", expulsions, camps and massacres of the civilian population. The high point of the violence was the genocide of Srebrenica in 1995, in which Bosnian Serb troops murdered thousands of Bosniak men and boys.

Why did Stefanie Reinsperger leave "Tatort"?

Stefanie Reinsperger, who has enriched eleven films by the Dortmund team as Rosa Herzog over the last five years, is leaving at her own request. The 38-year-old is a member of the ensemble at the renowned Burgtheater in Vienna and would like to concentrate more on the stage again.

She is also doing well in other TV formats and films. She was recently seen in "Von uns wird es keiner sein", "Liebesbrief an Jenny" and the series "Die Affäre Cum-Ex".

What happens now in Dortmund?

Before Reinsperger, investigators Jan Pawlak (Rick Okon), Martina Bönisch (Anna Schudt), Nora Dalay (Aylin Tezel) and Daniel Kossik (Stefan Konarske) had already left Dortmund.

However, the latter returned in his guest role as an LKA investigator and is also involved in the next case, "Tatort: Heilung", which has already been filmed. The broadcast date has not yet been set.

Preparations are currently underway for another case with the working title "Tatort: Blut und Wasser". According to the responsible WDR editor Frank Tönsmann, Faber will not remain a solo investigator: "He will also be part of a team in the future, with Ira Klasnic (Alessija Lause) as his boss."

This statement suggests that one or more new partners for Faber actor Jörg Hartmann will be introduced soon. However, WDR is still asking for patience in this matter.

