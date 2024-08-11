Emigrant Steff Jerkel has to close his bar on Mallorca.

Steff Jerkel and Peggy Jerofke have closed their bar Sharky's on Mallorca after just two months. The "Goodbye Deutschland" emigrant couple are now planning a new start.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Steff Jerkel and Peggy Jerofke - known from the cult show "Goodbye Deutschland" - had to close their bar Sharky's in Cala Ratjada just two months after opening due to poor sales.

The decision to close was a pragmatic one; Steff is planning a new concept, while Peggy will continue to run Tiki Beach.

Despite the closure, the marriage proposal at the opening of Sharky's remains an unforgettable moment for the couple. Show more

Emigrating is no walk in the park, as the "Goodbye Germany" couple Steff Jerkel and Peggy Jerofke know. They are restaurateurs on Mallorca. They had to close their bar Sharky's in Cala Ratjada because it was going badly.

But the two TV stars are not letting it get them down and are planning a new direction.

Experience in the restaurant business

Steff Jerkel and Peggy Jerofke have already run several restaurants on Mallorca. Despite their experience, they had to close their bar Sharky's in Cala Ratjada just two months after opening in July. A sign on the door announced: "Closed due to wealth" and hinted at a possible return.

Pragmatic decision

The original plan was to take a two-week break and reopen at the end of July. While rumors of insolvency were circulating, Steff Jerkel explained to the newspaper "Der Westen" that the closure was a pragmatic decision: "The store simply wasn't doing well, there's nothing to gloss over. I have now closed it for the time being and am working on a new concept." Peggy Jerofke suffers particularly from the false reporting. According to Steff, the sports bar will not reopen for the time being: "At the moment, it doesn't look like we're going to reopen," he told Mallorca Zeitung.

Realignment and priorities

Steff Jerkel emphasized the importance of pulling the ripcord and reorienting oneself if the concept is not working: "Health and time in life are the most important things. Nobody gives them back." The reality star is now planning to spend more time with his family. Peggy Jerofke supports this decision and continues to run Tiki Beach at the same location.

Personal milestones

Despite the closure, one special moment remains unforgettable: At the opening ceremony of Sharky's, Steff proposed to his Peggy. Peggy Jerofke said: "For me, the most beautiful thing is that we are together as a real family and as a married couple for good and for bad."

