Performance coach and former comedian Stéphanie Berger has broken her foot. The mom of two writes on Instagram: "Nevertheless, no matter what, I always choose humor."

Carlotta Henggeler

"Yep, I'm just as tired as I look. I was in hospital until midnight yesterday. I broke my foot. For the next six weeks, I have to walk with canes and can't drive," says Stéphanie Berger in her video post on Instagram, appropriately captioned "I had a breakdown." This comes after the Zurich native had already been ill for two months.

The situation was a challenge for her because she didn't just spend the six weeks in bed, the mother of two continues.

Now she has to reorganize herself and adapt to the situation. Childcare, her job and shopping - daily life, just with crutches. "Today I'm picking up my little one from nursery and I'm excited to see how we do it now," adds the 47-year-old, who works as a freelance performance skills coach.

Berger: "Let's stumble through life"

After the shock, Berger treats herself to a bubble bath and writes: "Yes, I'm doing something good for myself."

Then it's off. The Zurich native shows how she rolls around the apartment with various aids - such as an office chair - complete with plaster cast. She writes on Instagram: "Let's stumble through life."

A period of self-compassion is important, Berger continues, adding: "Nevertheless, whatever comes, I always choose humor!"

She has received many wishes for recovery, for which Berger expresses her gratitude on social media.

However, she does not reveal how the accident happened.

