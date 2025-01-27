Stéphanie Berger is working on her new comedy show, as the Zurich native announced on Instagram. Screenshot Instagram

Good news for fans of Stéphanie Berger: the entertainer is working on a new comedy show. Berger will go on tour in 2026 with the newly created character Klara, a federally stationed life coach.

Carlotta Henggeler

No time? blue News summarizes for you "I'm really looking forward to it": with these words, entertainer Stéphanie Berger has announced her new comedy show. She plans to take it on tour in 2026.

The focus of the new stage program is the newly invented character Klara, a "federally stationed life coach", as Berger writes on social media.

The Zurich native has several mainstays. Most recently, she worked as a freelance performance coach. Show more

Klara wears oversized glasses with bottle glasses and a colorful blouse: this is how entertainer Stéphanie Berger presents herself in her new role as Klara on Instagram.

Klara is the newly created character of Stéphanie Berger, a "federally stationed life coach". The Zurich native plans to go on tour with this newly created character in 2026, she announces on Instagram.

Coach Klara is fed up with the chaos in life, says Berger alias Klara in the video.

Stéphanie Berger goes on tour with character Klara in 2026

Stéphanie Berger writes on Instagram: "In the preparations for my new comedy show "Enlightenment for Beginners", which I'm taking on tour in 2026, I created a character that I find incredibly fun: Klara - Swiss-based life coach. 😄 From now on, Klara will be there for you regularly with humorous and witty videos in her own column "Klara's Klarheit". She will provide you with clear (and sometimes perhaps absurd) life wisdom - but always with a lot of depth."

The 47-year-old has four full-length shows to her name. In recent years, the mother of two has been a coach for performance skills.

More videos from the department