Klara wears oversized glasses with bottle glasses and a colorful blouse: this is how entertainer Stéphanie Berger presents herself in her new role as Klara on Instagram.
Klara is the newly created character of Stéphanie Berger, a "federally stationed life coach". The Zurich native plans to go on tour with this newly created character in 2026, she announces on Instagram.
Coach Klara is fed up with the chaos in life, says Berger alias Klara in the video.
Stéphanie Berger writes on Instagram: "In the preparations for my new comedy show "Enlightenment for Beginners", which I'm taking on tour in 2026, I created a character that I find incredibly fun: Klara - Swiss-based life coach. 😄 From now on, Klara will be there for you regularly with humorous and witty videos in her own column "Klara's Klarheit". She will provide you with clear (and sometimes perhaps absurd) life wisdom - but always with a lot of depth."