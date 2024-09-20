Stéphanie Berger sings about heartbreak in a new song and asks herself "Why and why". Keystone

Former comedian Stéphanie Berger deals with a break-up in her song "Warum und wieso". These are unusual lines from the 46-year-old: "Love and pain go hand in hand."

Fabian Tschamper

No time? blue News summarizes for you Stéphanie Berger separated from her partner in 2023, shortly after the birth of her second son.

Since stepping down as a comedian during the pandemic, she has been focusing on her career as a coach and making public appearances again.

Berger released the song "Why and Why" on Spotify, which is about a painful break-up without revealing the identity of her ex-partner. Show more

In June 2023, Stéphanie Berger (46) announced that she had separated from her partner. This was shortly after the birth of her second son.

A lot had already changed in the life of the former Miss Switzerland during coronavirus: She made her retirement as a comedian public. Since then, Berger has concentrated on her career as a self-esteem coach and performing in front of audiences.

However, she has continued to pursue one passion, as she writes on Instagram. What used to lead to laughter in her programs, she now combines with heartache. Stéphanie Berger is singing again.

She has released the song "Warum und warum" on Spotify, which is about a painful break-up. The social media post reads: "I was able to experience romantic love. It inflicted the deepest wounds on me. Love and pain go hand in hand."

Those who want to protect themselves from pain are missing out on the chance to experience the depth of a love that can outlast everything.

The lyrics of the song suggest that the ex-comedian has only just come to terms with her pain. Exactly who she is singing about remains an open question - she divorced her husband Thomas Huber in 2012 and their last relationship broke up in 2023.

More from the Entertainment section