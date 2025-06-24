"I am 60 years old. I feel I've given enough and, above all, I've said it all. From now on, I'm striving for more": Stéphanie of Monaco. Picture. Getty Images

Stéphanie of Monaco is known for taking different paths. Her rebellious nature makes her one of the most popular personalities in the Monegasque royal family. Now the 60-year-old is announcing her retirement.

Bruno Bötschi

Short hair, round glasses and usually an outfit that looks casual and relaxed. Only the headlines of old newspapers bear witness to the eventful love life of the princely enfant terrible, who once lolled on the beach in bikini bottoms in a video clip.

Stéphanie of Monaco, the daughter of Rainier III of Monaco and Gracia Patricia of Monaco, also known as film actress Grace Kelly, once embodied the image of the royal rebel.

But not because she rejected the royal family, but because she never allowed herself to be fully integrated into it.

Her openness, her break with convention and her desire for a self-determined life made the now 60-year-old princess one of the most fascinating figures in the European aristocracy for a long time.

Stéphanie wants to take it easy in future

Today, Stéphanie of Monaco, who turned 60 on February 1, is fully absorbed in her role as a benefactress, mother of three and grandmother.

In future, Prince Albert's youngest sister wants to take things a little easier. Almost typically for the unconventional princess, she announced her retirement not in an official statement, but during an interview with "Point de vue".

"I am 60 years old. I feel I've given enough and, above all, I've said it all. From now on, I'm striving for more," said Stéphanie of Monaco. And continues: "It's time to retire. I have earned it."

According to "Point de vue", the princess intends to continue her charitable work despite her retirement from the royal limelight.

"An HIV-positive friend was alone with her child"

One of the projects close to her heart is "Fight Aids Monaco", but why is the fight against HIV so important to Stéphanie?

"An HIV-positive friend was alone with her child, with no resources and no one to help her. I started all this for her," says the Princess.

As the 16th in line to the throne, Stéphanie's retirement may hardly come as a shock to the Princely House of Monaco. But for many fans, the rebellious princess will remain a role model in the future.

