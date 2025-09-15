On Monday night in Los Angeles, the winners in the two dozen most important categories of the 2025 Emmy Awards were honored. blue News summarizes for you.

The 77th Emmy Awards were presented in Los Angeles on Monday night. The Primetime Emmy Awards are considered the most important TV and streaming awards in the world.

"The Studio" was the big winner of the evening with 13 Emmys.

Netflix won 23 Emmys, closely followed by HBO with 20 and Apple TV with 19.

The stars at the Emmy Awards celebrated late-night presenter Stephen Colbert with standing ovations and shouts of "Stephen, Stephen". The 61-year-old joked about the end of "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in May 2026: "Is anyone here hiring new staff?" CBS had announced the end of the show - a move that caused discussion due to Colbert's criticism of Trump. Irony of the evening: The Emmys were also broadcast on CBS. Colbert himself was able to accept an Emmy during the show - for best talk show.

To prevent the acceptance speeches at this year's Emmy awards ceremony from getting out of hand, host Nate Bargatze presented a special plan at the beginning of the show: he promised to donate 100,000 US dollars to the Boys and Girls Club of America - but with a catch. For every second that a speech exceeds the allotted 45 seconds, the amount shrinks by 1,000 dollars. If, on the other hand, the winners stay shorter, the donation amount increases.

Quadruple triumph for Seth Rogen

Seth Rogen emerged as the big winner of the evening: the Canadian comedian took home four Emmys - for his leading role in "The Studio", for best director and best screenplay in the comedy category as well as for the award for best comedy series.

Since its premiere in 2021, "Hacks" has regularly featured in the best lists and has already been honored with awards such as the Golden Globe 2022 and the Emmy 2024. The series also picked up further prizes at this year's Emmy Awards: Jean Smart received an Emmy for her role as Deborah Vance - securing the fourth trophy for this character.

Owen Cooper makes Emmy history

The "Adolescence" star is not only the youngest winner in his category, but also the youngest male Emmy winner of all time, according to the TV Academy. When asked what it was like to make history here, the 15-year-old replied in an interview that it meant the world to him.

His series father Stephen Graham was also awarded an Emmy for best leading role. In total, "Adolescence" won eight Emmys.

Political message and emotional acceptance speech

For Britt Lower and Trammell Tillman - both honored for "Severance" - it was their first Emmy. Lower won the award for best actress in a drama series, Tillman in the same category for best supporting actor. Noah Wyle was also awarded an Emmy for the first time, for his role in "The Pitt".

Hannah Einbinder also received her first trophy, for her supporting role in "Hacks". The 30-year-old thanked her co-star Jean Smart, whom she described as "like the sun", "whose warmth I can just stand in". Einbinder also used her speech for a free-palestine message - and promised to personally make up for the reduction in the donation amount due to her excessive speaking time.

Cristin Milioti is known to many viewers from the hit series "How I Met Your Mother". Now the 40-year-old has won her first Emmy nomination for Best Lead Actress in a Miniseries for her role in the HBO series "The Penguin". When she took the stage, she said: "Excuse me, I wrote this on the back of notes I took in therapy the other day - please don't turn it over." She then turned serious: "It's very hard to understand life in this world, so I'm deeply grateful for the rays of hope."

The big winner "The Studio"

The Emmy for Best Comedy Series went to the Hollywood satire "The Studio", which can be seen on Apple TV+. The series won a total of 13 Emmys for its debut season, beating the record set by "The Bear", which won 11 Emmys last year. Never before has a comedy series won so many in a single season.

The award for Best Drama Series went to "The Pitt" and the award for Best Reality-Competition Program went to "The Traitors".

