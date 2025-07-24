Eve Jobs, the daughter of Apple founder Steve Jobs, works as a model. She is getting married this weekend. KEYSTONE

Eve Jobs, daughter of Apple founder Steve Jobs, is getting married this weekend to British show jumper Harry Charles. The four-day celebration in England promises luxury, glamor and celebrities.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Eve Jobs, daughter of Apple founder Steve Jobs, is marrying her fiancé Harry Charles in a four-day luxury ceremony in Oxfordshire.

Among the invited guests are prominent names such as Kamala Harris, the Gates daughters Phoebe and Jennifer, Princess Beatrice and Jessica Springsteen.

According to The Sun, the wedding is expected to cost around five million pounds, with a one-hour performance by Elton John costing around one million pounds.

Eve Jobs and British show jumper Harry Charles have been a couple since 2022 and made their relationship public in 2024 after his Olympic gold medal in Paris. Show more

You might think that the quota of celebrity weddings this year has already been used up. At least judging by the uproar caused by the Bezos wedding in Venice in June.

But now Eve Jobs, the daughter of Apple founder Steve Jobs, is getting married and, according to The Sun, is not turning Venice upside down, but Oxfordshire in the south of England.

The wedding to her fiancé Harry Charles (26) is to take place over four days and will be very glamorous. "The sleepy village where the wedding is taking place suddenly looks like a no-go zone - security guards everywhere and men who look like they're from the FBI," an insider told the British newspaper.

The invited guests are said to include numerous celebrities. Former US Vice President Kamala Harris is expected to attend. She has a long-standing friendship with Laurene Powell Jobs, the bride's mother. Bill Gates' daughters, Phoebe and Jennifer, as well as Princess Beatrice with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jessica Springsteen have also been invited.

Music legend Elton John is set to provide a special highlight. According to The Sun, he will perform live for an hour. The performance is expected to cost the couple around one million pounds (around 1.1 million Swiss francs). The newspaper writes that the wedding will cost a total of five million pounds (around 5.3 million francs).

The 26-year-old studied at Stanford University and works as a model. Eve Jobs and Harry Charles have been in a relationship since 2022 and got engaged last September. The couple are said to have become friends through their love of horses.

Harry Charles is a show jumper, Eve Jobs rides as a hobby. The couple made their relationship public after Harry Charles won the gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris and she posted an Instagram post about it.

