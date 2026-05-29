For Steven Spielberg, screenwriting is reserved for humans. His science fiction thriller "Disclosure Day" will be released in Swiss-German cinemas in June. Keystone

Steven Spielberg made a movie about artificial intelligence 25 years ago. Today, the Hollywood director takes a much more critical view of the technology. For him, AI has no place in screenplays, special effects or creative processes - and the film industry must also be careful, he warns.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you According to Steven Spielberg, he does not use AI in any creative work on his films.

The director warns against artificial intelligence imitating human creativity and adopting ideas from the past.

Hollywood must prevent AI from replacing creative professions, the 79-year-old demands. Show more

According to US director Steven Spielberg, he does not use artificial intelligence in filmmaking. "There is a place for AI in medicine and research. But I don't even use AI as a tool for research," said the 79-year-old in an interview with Stern magazine.

"There are no AI-generated special effects in my film," continued the Oscar winner ("Schindler's List", "Saving Private Ryan"). AI may be useful in organizing film productions and creating a budget. "But if I'm sitting in a room with five writers, there's no room for AI at that table," said Spielberg.

AI steals ideas from the past

He made an appeal to US cinema: "Hollywood must prevent AI from replacing us." This could steal our ideas from the past to create a "hybrid imitation": An imitation of things that humans have created from their imagination and wealth of experience. "That's why I don't need AI in my life," said Spielberg.

Artificial intelligence was the subject of Spielberg's 2001 film "A.I. Artificial Intelligence". This tells the story of David, a young robot who replaces the offspring of childless couples. Spielberg's next film, the science fiction thriller "Disclosure Day", will be released in Swiss-German cinemas on June 10.