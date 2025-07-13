The filming of "Jaws" was very stressful for Steven Spielberg. Fortunately, mom's help was just a phone call away. Bild: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/dpa

Filming "Jaws" was an extremely stressful time for Steven Spielberg. Now the star director has revealed what helped him back then: Whenever he was feeling bad, he called his mother.

Whenever he felt unwell during filming, he called his mother.

A now legendary colleague also stood by Spielberg during this difficult time.

The filming of "Jaws" was accompanied by many setbacks.

Today, the horror thriller is one of the most successful films of all time. Show more

When all else fails - there's always dear mom. The mom who comforts you when things don't go according to plan. Who gives you support and encouragement. And who spurs you on and motivates you. At least that's how Steven Spielberg felt during the filming of "Jaws". In a documentary to mark the 50th anniversary of the blockbuster, the star director revealed how he recharged his batteries with his mother during the grueling filming of the horror classic.

There were quite a few adversities while working on "Jaws". They ranged from frequent changes in the weather to problems with the camera, which was repeatedly exposed to salt water while filming in the Atlantic, to this stubborn shark dummy, which constantly gave up the ghost and had to be painstakingly repaired. All of this had to be shouldered by a then 26-year-old newcomer director who also had to overcome interpersonal obstacles. Some of the crew simply questioned the authority of the "milk face".

This was an enormous burden for Spielberg. After the highly acclaimed TV thriller "Duel", he was regarded as a child prodigy, but what good is genius if the stress gets to you? Not as much as a phone that Spielberg could use in his darkest hours to call his mother, the musician, artist and restaurant owner Leah Adler, who died in 2017. "I talked to my mom a lot," says the director in the documentary "Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story". "I mean, I talked to my mom as if to say, 'Mom, this is really impossible, help me!"

A colleague was also there for Spielberg

But it wasn't just his mother, fellow director Martin Scorsese also supported Spielberg during this difficult time. Although he was also at the beginning of his career in the mid-1970s, he had already gained a little more experience after films such as "Hexenkessel" (1973) and "Alice Doesn't Live Here Anymore" (1974). Although the later "Taxi Driver" director was not involved in "Jaws", he often visited the set. And here he was a moral support to his colleague simply by his presence. "He just sat there and felt sorry for me," Spielberg revealed. "We expressed our sympathy to each other."

Today, Spielberg looks back on this "life-changing experience" with pride, as he says. For him, it was a "traumatic experience that was all about survival". And he hopes, he added, "that everyone who worked on Jaws wore this experience with pride, like a badge of honor."

"Jaws" also marked a change of direction for cinema. The film adaptation of Peter Benchley's bestselling novel of the same name marked the end of the New Hollywood era and the beginning of blockbuster cinema. The horror thriller was released in US cinemas on June 20, 1975 and grossed around 260 million US dollars, many times its production costs of around nine million dollars. After several re-releases, the classic now has an estimated total turnover of 477 million dollars.

