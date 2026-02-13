Today, celebrities fight, starve and suffer in the jungle for attention and money. But the basic idea - observing people under extreme conditions - was already shown on Swiss television SRF in 1989 with Röbi Koller's "Stone Age Survival".

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the summer of 1989, the program "Eins zu eins: Steinzeit-Survival" was broadcast on Swiss television SF.

The presenters Röbi Koller in the TV studio and Dani Ambühl on location accompanied the experiment with a daily live broadcast.

SRF thus created a television experience that was unusual at the time and still has an impact today.

The parallels with RTL's jungle camp and other reality formats are astounding. Show more

At the end of the 1980s, the Swiss television world was still in order - and orderly: Studio lights, presentation cards, neatly constructed dramaturgy.

But then SRF set a surprising counterpoint: "One to One: Stone Age Survival" in the summer of 1989. People were abandoned, reduced to the bare essentials - without fire, without provisions, without modern security.

What sounds like familiar reality DNA today seemed like a breach of taboo back then. Television that deliberately allowed for uncertainty - and drew its tension precisely from this. The appeal lay not in the spectacle, but in the uncertainty.

No escalations, no alarm, no constant drama

Röbi Koller, who retired as a TV presenter from SRF last year, and the now somewhat forgotten Dani Ambühl accompanied the experiment with the mixture of curiosity and composure that later became their trademark.

No flashy exaggerations, no artificial alarm, no constant drama. Instead, questions, classification, genuine interest in what was happening.

The participants and the presenter of the TV experiment "Stone Age Survial", which was broadcast on Swiss television SF in the summer of 1989. Picture: SRF

There were also expert tips - including from German adventurer Rüdiger Nehberg, who died in 2020. He showed live in the TV studio how insects and worms are eaten.

There were freezing and starving participants on site - and a Swiss TV audience who marveled at the spectacle for two weeks in front of the flickering boxes. There was a daily live broadcast at midday, during which the progress of the experiment was reported.

The presenter duo Koller and Ambühl were less showmen than observers and lent the program a documentary-like calm.

The "beautiful Walti" versus jungle camp character Ariel

And, of course, there were already characters back then that stuck with us. Walter "Walti" Traber, for example, who was quickly identified as the beau of the group, became a projection screen for admiration and a topic of conversation - and later even made it onto the cover of "Schweizer Illustrierte".

The unspoiled Annelise and camp mother Heidi also garnered a lot of sympathy. Because reality TV thrives on characters. It was no different in 1989 than it is today - just less calculated, less strategically designed to cause a ruckus.

Making fire as a TV spectacle: Swiss television SRF provided a template for today's reality show back in 1989 with the "Stone Age Survival" experiment. Image: SRF

While today's formats deliberately cast polarizing roles - think of this year's jungle camp character Ariel from Basel, whose talent lay less in survival than in constant conflict - Walti seems like a relic from a gentler television era. People watched people, not dramaturgically sharpened functions.

This lack of pretense lent the format an authenticity that today's reality formats emulate. And it is also the secret to the success of shows such as "Sommerhaus der Stars" or "Temptation Island", in which the participants really let their pants down emotionally.

Perfect ritual of trial, conflict and reconciliation

Cut to the year 2026: The RTL jungle camp has long been a perfectly balanced ritual of trial, conflict and reconciliation. This year, Gil Ofarim, a candidate who sparked discussion even before the show started, took center stage.

Irritants, now as then: Jungle king Gil Ofarim in the current season of the RTL show. Picture: RTL

Polarization as a dramaturgical engine - a principle that modern reality formats have mastered. Here too, tension is created through projections, sympathies and areas of friction.

The dynamic follows a familiar television logic: closeness generates emotion - then as now.

Swiss television was amazingly visionary in 1989

Whether Stone Age or jungle - the recipe for success remains the same. People are taken out of their comfort zone and confronted with hunger, tiredness, group dynamics and their own limits.

Emotions become more visible, reactions more immediate. The audience becomes silent observers. The setting serves as an amplifier of human reactions. A simple but timeless principle.

The difference lies in the staging. In 1989, many things seemed experimental and pleasantly raw. Today, reality TV is a precisely constructed experience architecture with a proven logic of suspense and clear rules.

Planned for a riot? Jungle camp character Ariel from Basel. Picture: RTL

Looking back, "One to One: Stone Age Survival" seems astonishingly visionary. Not because everything was already laid out there. But because Swiss television dared to relinquish control and allow unpredictability early on.

Today, reality TV may seem louder, flashier and more strategic. But the core - the fascination for real reactions under real conditions - was already there. Back then, in the summer 37 years ago.

Or to put it another way: the TV jungle came later. The idea was already there.

