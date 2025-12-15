Emotional chaos in a thunderstorm: The "Bachelor" final with Danilo and his "ladies" Céline (center) and Cati (right). Picture: CH Media

This season's "Bachelor" was not only Thailand trash, but also guaranteed headlines: political petition, trans candidate - and a rose handover in the final that seemed like a declaration of war. Amore was still there in the end - after an argument in which even the decoration took flight.

Lukas Rüttimann

No time? blue News summarizes for you After two months of the "Battle of the Roses", the "Bachelor" final with the "Dreamdates" took place today - and the final decisions were made.

Cassy (VS) and Cati (BS) got caught up in the usual "only-one-comes-further" logic - and in cryptic hints with consequences.

In the final, a video message broke the routine: there were accusations against finalist Cati - and arguments instead of kisses.

The season was also unusual outside of the show: reports of an application for protection against violence triggered a Juso petition to stop the season.

In the end, Cati receives the final rose - despite all the rumors. Show more

Did Peter have a hunch? One thing is certain: Thailand can do postcards. But Thailand can also do omens. In the "Bachelor" final, the sky is not full of violins, but low. The wind tugs at palm trees and decorations - and it feels like the rose is blown off the table more often than it is held in the hands. It's a symbolism that 3+ couldn't have invented any better.

Big fuss about Bachelor Danilo

The plan was initially different: dream dates, last doubts, last rose, kisses, beaming, credits, done. But this season was different - not just because of the love chaos, but because it constantly broke out of the format - first with Julia's outing as a trans woman (and Danilo's emphatically pragmatic reaction), then with the debates off-screen.

"Dreamdates": Julia (front) and Céline before the decision on who goes through to the final. Picture: CH Media

Céline and Julia still get the full Danilo playlist in the semi-final: Jeep action, horse riding, sunset. Plus this "Now we're all about us" script, which even after two months of wearing microphones still acts amazingly brave, as if it were completely private.

And then the cut that "Bachelor" fans know and love: One has to leave immediately - because Danilo "just feels so much more" with the other.

The fact that Julia, of all people, is thrown out shortly before the final is dramaturgically sound (final = two women), but in this season it is of course not just an exit. It's just the starting signal for the next big bang.

Cassy's whisper, Julia's video - and Cati in the pincers

In fact, even before the final, there's this disturbing noise that everyone who's ever planned a vacation in a group of three knows: Hinting.

Cassy whispers meaningfully on the boat: "She's not what you think - that's all I'm saying". It's a reality version of the old office saying "I don't want to say anything negative about her, but..." - only with a Thailand backdrop instead of a printer in the background.

Dramatic video message: Julia's warning causes chaos in the "Bachelor" final. Picture: CH Media

And then it comes, the big reveal. Shortly before the final rose, Danilo receives a video message from Julia. Content: Cati is said to have "a guy waiting" in Switzerland. A warning with a side blow - choose with heart, but choose right.

The effect: the otherwise so confident Bachelor Danilo is stunned, the final turns from a love show into an interrogation thriller with dark clouds and stormy gusts as the soundtrack.

Rose spats instead of love talk

Danilo withdraws, then seeks a confrontation. He asks directly, wants clarity. Cati explodes: No, lie, nothing happened, how can you.

He? Remains strict, wants answers. She wants to talk, he wants structure. She wants emotion, he wants order.

And suddenly there's no longer a final, but a dialog familiar from many kitchens - only here there are cameras and the wind pushes the rose away. As if he wanted to take the decision away from Danilo.

The argument? Something like this: "What do you have to tell me?" - "I want to explain!" - "Let me finish!" - "I didn't lie to you!" - "Are you kidding me?" - "No! I swear to God!"

Love spat in the final: "I swear to God, there was nothing there!" says Cati about the rumors that she has a boyfriend at home. Picture: CH Media

The level? Tropical, humid, deep. And that's exactly why it's so effective: because the "Bachelor" likes to pretend it's about real feelings.

In this final, however, it was finally all about what really drives such formats: status, control, saving face - and keeping the followers happy.

Céline as ordered, but not picked up

So while Danilo and Cati discuss, the second finalist Céline stands by like the polite adult at a children's birthday party that has completely escalated.

"It's really none of my business, it's between you two," she says. Which means something like: Please leave me out of your drama.

In fact, she probably senses quite early on what all this means for her: because if Danilo would rather fight with Cati over rumors in the final than chase after his blown-away rose, then there is no room for great romance with the down-to-earth Liechtenstein native.

And indeed, it comes as it must: "You're a great person, a great personality" - yada yada, and goodbye.

False hope for Céline: Despite an intimate "dream date" night, there was no rose for the woman from Liechtenstein. Picture: CH Media

When Danilo ultimately chooses Cati, Céline is understandably not only very disappointed - she had a "crush", an intimate night and real hope - but also visibly angry.

That's why she leaves the man and woman from Basel without a word - and forgoes a conciliatory goodbye.

Total amore - including their first argument

And then, almost cheekily: a happy ending to the love storm. Danilo gives Cati the final rose. Basel meets Basel, Italo-Basel German meets adventurous grammar - and suddenly the matching seems so logical that you wonder why you only notice it in the final.

Cati says that she feels something like love. Danilo seems relieved, as if someone has turned off the wind. And yes: the fact that it starts with an argument is also quite fitting.

You can see it romantically ("honest from the start") or realistically ("if it bangs like this in the final, it won't get any quieter at home"). It will be interesting to see whether the two are still together today - one way or another.

All's well that ends well? Danilo and Cati, a Basel woman and a Basel man, both with Italian roots, have found each other. Picture: CH Media

Normally, the Swiss "Bachelor" is a kind of modern TV campfire where you laugh at people who say "Mon Chérie" as if it were a profession of faith.

This season was different because, in addition to the usual slapstick, topics that are bigger than the awarding of roses slipped into the picture: Julia's outing as a TV moment, and outside of the show, the reports of a violence protection order that triggered a petition to stop the season.

And last but not least - the quintessence of the final: Not "Who does he love?", but "Who does he believe?".

Unusual? In a way, yes. Highly entertaining? In any case. And that's more important on the Swiss "Bachelor" than any happy ending.

More videos from the department