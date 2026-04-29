"Bares for Rares" from April 29, 2026 Seller Anke (left) had to cope with a shock. Horst Lichter and expert Wendela Horz suffered with her. Image: ZDF "That's great!" was Wendela Horz's first impression. Then she took a closer look. Image: ZDF It was on "Bares für Rares" that the seller first found out about the tampering with her piece of jewelry. Image: ZDF Apparently, the replaced stones were imitations, such as YAG. Image: ZDF Julian Schmitz-Avila reached an agreement with the seller. Image: ZDF "Bares for Rares" from April 29, 2026 Seller Anke (left) had to cope with a shock. Horst Lichter and expert Wendela Horz suffered with her. Image: ZDF "That's great!" was Wendela Horz's first impression. Then she took a closer look. Image: ZDF It was on "Bares für Rares" that the seller first found out about the tampering with her piece of jewelry. Image: ZDF Apparently, the replaced stones were imitations, such as YAG. Image: ZDF Julian Schmitz-Avila reached an agreement with the seller. Image: ZDF

An inherited diamond bracelet initially wowed the experts on "Bares für Rares" - until the expert suddenly had second thoughts.

Gianluca Reucher

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Wednesday's edition of "Bares für Rares", Anke brought along a diamond bracelet from the 1970s.

After initial enthusiasm, expert Wendela Horz became sceptical and realized that the piece of jewelry had been altered.

Instead of the desired 3000 euros, dealer Julian Schmitz-Avila finally only paid 1800 euros. Show more

A beautiful diamond bracelet from the 1970s raised high hopes in Wednesday's edition of the ZDF rummage show "Bares für Rares" with Horst Lichter - until expert Wendela Horz became suspicious. Her "strange gut feeling" did not deceive her. Something was wrong with the jewelry.

Anke from Menden had inherited the diamond bracelet from her godmother a few years ago. However, she had never actually worn it: "I wouldn't even know for what occasion," she confessed. That's why she now wanted to part with the piece of jewelry. Expert Wendela Horz dated the 750 white gold bracelet to the 1970s.

The flower garland made of diamonds particularly impressed the expert at first: "It's great!" But the first impression didn't last long. Horz became suspicious and took a closer look at the bracelet. It turned out that the piece of jewelry had been altered.

"If I catch whoever changed the stones ..."

Apparently, several diamonds in the bracelet had been replaced at some point. Two settings around the center stone originally contained quarter-carat diamonds - today they are only imitations. This came as a shock to the saleswoman. It was the first time she had heard about it on the show.

"Oh," exclaimed saleswoman Anke in horror when Wendela Horz explained that on closer inspection, differences in color were visible. Apparently, the replaced stones were imitations, such as YAG. The expert tried to make light of the situation with a wink: "If I catch the person who replaced the stones ..."

Horst Lichter imagined that a dishonest goldsmith could have replaced the diamonds. However, it is also conceivable that the stones were sold for financial reasons or incorporated into other pieces of jewelry. The seller was not comforted by this. She still seemed shocked.

"Bares für Rares" seller affirms: "I didn't know that myself until just now"

After all, the remaining real diamonds together weighed 1.9 carats. Anke was hoping for 3000 euros, but expert Horz only estimated the value at 2300 euros. The seller would also be willing to sell the bracelet for this price. Lichter could understand that and said: "I would have sold it too."

In the dealer's room, Elke Velten was particularly impressed by the bracelet and seemingly casually inquired: "How many carats do we have here?" Anke not only gave the carat figure, but also revealed what she had previously learned in the expert room. Two of the center stones were replaced by imitations: "I didn't know that myself until just now."

Dealer Velten had a possible explanation for this: it is easy to get caught on the prong settings and lose stones. "They're also quite large and therefore expensive," she added - perhaps that's why only imitations were used later on, she mused.

Julian Schmitz-Avila started with 1500 euros due to the current high value of the gold. This was followed by bids from Liza Kielon, and so the dealer increased his bid to 1700 euros. However, he was not prepared to pay very much. When the seller then quoted Wendela Horz's expertise, Schmitz-Avila's eyes widened in astonishment: "2300 euros?"

Schmitz-Avila increased his offer to 1800 euros. The other dealers were still not interested. So Anke finally accepted the offer. The buyer seemed thoughtful and said he didn't know exactly what he would do with it - he might have it completely refurbished.