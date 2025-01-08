Actress Pamela Anderson was almost attacked by a stranger on an airplane. (archive photo) Picture dpa

Actress Pamela Anderson tells in a podcast how a passenger tried to attack her on the plane. The man apparently mistook her for a well-known musician.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Pamela Anderson was the victim of mistaken identity on an airplane.

Because a man thought she was a member of the female band Dixie Chicks, the actress was attacked by him on the plane.

Later, a stewardess even had to tie the angry passenger to his seat "because he tried to attack me". Show more

According to Pamela Anderson, she was once almost attacked on an airplane by a man who mistook her for a member of the female band Dixie Chicks.

"One time I was on a plane and this guy came up to me and said, 'Do you know what this country has done for you?" the 57-year-old actress told the "Happy Sad Confused" podcast.

Anderson imitated the angry expression on the face of her counterpart at the time. "And I thought, 'Oh, my God. What have I done?"

Anderson feared that the man would kill her

The strange man then continued to look at her with hatred from his seat, Anderson continued. "The stewardess then had to tie him to the seat because he tried to attack me."

In the end, it turned out that the man had mistaken her for part of the trio Dixie Chicks (now known as The Chicks).

The popular female band had rejected the Iraq war and the policies of then President George W. Bush in 2003 and had itself come under public criticism from former fans of their country-pop music.

"I was almost killed on the plane. I was scared to death," Pamela Anderson concluded her story. "After that, I was a little afraid of flying."

