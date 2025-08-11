Find out what's currently worth streaming and what you definitely shouldn't miss in the weekly streaming tips from blue News.

"M3GAN 2.0" now on blue Video Between dancing puppets, action spectacles and moral dilemmas, "M3GAN 2.0" poses the question that nobody wants to ask: What happens when our creations are suddenly smarter than us? Find out more about the movie in the review. "M3GAN 2.0" "Hold on to your vaginas" - the bloodthirsty dancing doll is back

"Chief of War" (Apple TV+) For "Aquaman" Jason Momoa, this series was a matter close to his heart: The actor with Hawaiian roots produced the nine-part "Chief of War" together with Thomas Pa'a Sibbett. The series tells the story of the warrior Ka'iana (played by Momoa), who tries to unite the Hawaiian islands in the late 18th century to fight against Western colonization. But the four kingdoms of the islands are torn apart by a bitter war. The series takes the perspective of the indigenous people. Two episodes of "Chief of War" have been available on Apple TV+ since August 1, followed by a new episode every Friday until September 19.

"Bark - Nothing remains hidden" (Paramount+) Charismatic Nolan Bentley (Michael Weston) wakes up in the middle of a remote forest, tied to a tree with no recollection of how he got there. As his time inexorably runs out, a mysterious stranger appears and he must finally face the demons of his past and fight for survival to find a way out of his nightmare. The thriller "Bark - Nichts bleibt verborgen" has been running since August 1 on Paramount+, which is included in the blue SuperMax package. Show more

