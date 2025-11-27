Have been a couple for 25 years and married for almost 20 years: Jan Josef Liefers and Anna Loos. Picture: dpa

Jan Josef Liefers and Anna Loos have been a couple for 25 years and married for 20 years. In an interview, the two give tips on how to put up with each other - and what can help in the event of a dispute.

Anna Loos and Jan Josef Liefers have been going through life together for a quarter of a century.

In an interview with "Spiegel", the two give tips on how to put up with each other - and what can help in the event of a dispute

"Be careful: if an argument starts, strip both of you naked immediately, get into bed and continue arguing there," says Liefers. Show more

Actor Jan Josef Liefers has an unusual relationship tip. Together with his wife Anna Loos, he gave an interview to the news magazine "Der Spiegel" in which the two actors talked about the challenges of love relationships.

At one point, the 61-year-old Liefers announced a "bomb tip": "Watch out: if an argument starts, strip both of you naked immediately, get into bed and continue arguing there," said the "Tatort" actor.

He continued: "It's impossible to argue lying naked in bed in the same way as when you're dressed in the kitchen. Give it a try, I'm already looking forward to the thank-you letters!"

Loos and Liefers have been married since 2004. For a long time, she thought that getting married was just a wipe and that nothing would change in the relationship for the time being, said 55-year-old Anna Loos, who works as an actress and singer:

"But when we got married, my feelings about it changed immediately. Marriage is a completely different agreement."

Liefers: "Let's see how long it lasts"

Jan Josef Liefers said that the transition from "Let's see how long it lasts" to "I'll sign legally binding documents and officially commit myself" is when the adventure really begins.

He continued: "I don't think most people are really prepared for that - we weren't either."

Another tip from the celebrity couple: sit down together once a week and talk for 30 minutes without being interrupted.

You should only talk about yourself and not the other person, said Anna Loos. Liefers spoke of a completely new experience of listening and talking.

The couple are currently touring with a reading of Nick Hornby's "Nobody said you should move out".

