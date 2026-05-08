On Friday, Veronica Fusaro's second test run on stage at the Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) went better than the first. Despite weak betting odds, the Swiss singer has new hope of reaching the final.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the singer, Veronica Fusaro 's second ESC rehearsal in Vienna went much better than the first round.

In particular, the choreography with red ropes symbolizing violence against women worked smoothly this time.

Now the Swiss team is just working on the details, although the odds are still against them reaching the final. Show more

After a bumpy start, Veronica Fusaro is clearly relieved ahead of the Eurovision Song Contest.

The second rehearsal in Vienna went much better - especially the symbolic performance of her song "Alice" now worked as planned. Despite weak betting odds, the Swiss singer has new hope of reaching the final.

She is returning to the hotel with a more relaxed feeling than last Monday, said Fusaro in an interview provided by her team for the media on Friday evening.

After the first rehearsal in the Vienna Stadthalle at the beginning of the week did not go entirely smoothly, the Thun native now seems much more satisfied: "It went a lot better than the first round."

A net of red ropes symbolizes the grip of violence

Fusaro's performance of her song "Alice", which is about violence against women, includes four dancers and red ropes. Fusaro gets caught in these ropes during the performance, symbolizing the grip of violence.

In the end, she uses them to form the name Alice. While not everything worked out with the ropes during the first rehearsals, this worked on Friday - because it was no longer the stage crew who placed them during the performance, but the dancers themselves.

Improvements had also been made to the camera and lighting after they had not been satisfied with them at the beginning of the week. Now it's just a matter of fine-tuning, says Fusaro. "But on the whole, I'm really happy."

As of Friday evening, not much has changed in the betting odds after the second rehearsal. According to bookmakers, Switzerland is still expected to come 26th at the ESC and Fusaro will just miss out on a place in the final with 11th place in the semi-final. This second semi-final will take place next Thursday (May 14). Everything is still open.

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