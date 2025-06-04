Brugger and Studer's song "Made in Switzerland" was a hit at the ESC. KEYSTONE

Sandra Studer and Hazel Brugger impressed at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 with their song "Made in Switzerland". The hit, which celebrates Swiss inventions, is now to be made available on streaming platforms.

Due to popular demand, the song will be released on platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music from June 6, 2025.

"Made in Switzerland" is a humorous homage to Swiss inventions such as the pocket knife, LSD and the electric guitar. Show more

Sandra Studer (56) and Hazel Brugger (31) not only impressed as presenters at the Eurovision Song Contest 2025 in Basel, but also with a musical highlight. Together with Swedish comedian Petra Mede (55), they presented the song "Made in Switzerland", which quickly became a viral hit.

After the ESC, the song was initially only available on YouTube. But now Yves Schifferle, the main person responsible for the ESC show, has announced that "Made in Switzerland" will be available on various streaming platforms such as Spotify, Apple Music, iTunes Store and Amazon Music from Friday, June 6, 2025.

In an Instagram story, he wrote: "We heard you. Your favorite song of the year will be released this Friday!"

The release of the song on streaming platforms is a response to the great demand and enthusiasm that the song has generated. The song celebrates Swiss inventions such as the pocket knife, LSD and the electric guitar.

