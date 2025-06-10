Whether for text translations or math problems - the JAMESfocus study shows: Young people use AI primarily for school lessons. Image: Pexels, Max Fischer

Artificial intelligence can help with homework - but does it also support learning? The latest JAMESfocus study shows that AI is already part of everyday life for many teenagers.

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the latest JAMESfocus report, over two thirds of 12 to 19-year-olds in Switzerland regularly use AI for school.

When used correctly, AI can support learning.

Parents and teachers are called upon to support young people in their media use. Show more

Many people know it from their school days: the lesson is over and the equation that seemed to make sense during the math lesson suddenly seems like a secret magic formula when it comes to homework. Support is needed.

Where parents or older siblings used to help with difficult schoolwork, pupils are now turning to AI technologies. The latest JAMESfocus report on young people's media use shows that Over two thirds of 12 to 19-year-olds in Switzerland use AI regularly in their everyday lives - especially for school. But does AI support learning?

«Most young people are cautiously optimistic about AI. They recognize risks, but also see opportunities.» Gregor Waller Researchers and co-directors of the ZHAW study

AI: exploiting opportunities and recognizing risks

"Please summarize this text for me" or "Translate this text into English" are popular prompts. Not all students are aware that AI does not always deliver the right results.

Artificial intelligence makes tasks easier and can support learning if used correctly. However, it does not replace your own thought process. It also harbors risks such as misinformation or data misuse. This is where adults such as parents and teachers are called upon to help young people learn how to use AI correctly, critically review information and protect their data.

The authors of the study state that those who use AI tools can gain advantages in the school and professional context - for example through more efficient learning, better mastery of complex tasks or increased productivity.

Schools have a responsibility

A creative and exploratory approach to AI promotes media skills. Teachers can assign young people research tasks in class using AI and discuss the results together. This creates trust and imparts knowledge.

Schools are already integrating AI topics into various subjects and teaching the basics of its use. Teachers can discuss the opportunities and challenges of AI with pupils. Swisscom's free guide and online workshop supports teachers in this.