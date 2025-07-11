  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Tennis tournament at Wimbledon Style, set, match - Here Lara Gut-Behrami shakes hands with Leonardo DiCaprio

Samuel Walder

11.7.2025

After her retirement, Lara Gut-Behrami is moving to London with her husband Valon. But the ski racer is already in the British metropolis today - and met Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio at Wimbledon.

11.07.2025, 16:25

11.07.2025, 16:59

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Royals, models, actresses: Many celebrities don't miss the tennis tournament at Wimbledon.
  • Today, Friday, Swiss ski racer Lara Gut-Behrami and Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio paid a visit to the most important tennis tournament in the world.
  • Gut-Behrami and DiCaprio sat one behind the other in the stands - and shook hands in a friendly manner.
Show more

Queen Camilla, former professional footballer David Beckham, actress Cate Blanchett and her work colleague Hugh Grant: Wimbledon is the oldest and most important tennis tournament in the world and attracts many celebrities and members of the British royal family to south-west London every year.

Well, some Swiss celebrities don't miss out on Wimbledon either. Roger Federer has already sat in the Royal Box with his wife Mirka this year.

Gut-Behrami wants to become a mother.

Gut-Behrami wants to become a mother"I hope that we can expand our family"

This is hardly surprising: Roger Federer has never been as successful at any other tennis tournament as at Wimbledon. The 43-year-old has won eight of his total of 20 Grand Slam triumphs on the holy turf.

Ski racer Lara Gut-Behrami to London

Ski racer Lara Gut-Behrami is also heading to London. The Ticino native recently announced her retirement in March 2026 and also announced that she would be moving to London after her skiing career.

The reason for the change of residence?

Her husband Valon Behrami has accepted the job of sports director at Watford FC. "The focus will be where Valon is. That has always been clear," says Gut-Behrami.

Starting a family becomes an issue. Lara Gut-Behrami announces her retirement - and moves to England

Starting a family becomes an issueLara Gut-Behrami announces her retirement - and moves to England

However, the 34-year-old was already a guest in London this Friday - at Wimbledon for the men's semi-finals. There she met Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who was sitting right in front of her in the stands.

But not only that, the actor and the ski racer even shook hands and exchanged a few words together. At least, if the TV footage is to be believed.

And who knows, perhaps Lara Gut-Behrami is also using her current trip to London to find a nice place for herself and her husband Valon Behrami to stay in the British metropolis.

Video from the resort

More from the department

How much Roger Federer is in you?. How a sports psychologist makes you a winner

How much Roger Federer is in you?How a sports psychologist makes you a winner

"That certain something"Why two Swiss global hits were released at the same time 40 years ago

Boris Becker.

Boris Becker"I lost almost everything - but survived prison"