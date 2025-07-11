After her retirement, Lara Gut-Behrami is moving to London with her husband Valon. But the ski racer is already in the British metropolis today - and met Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio at Wimbledon.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Royals, models, actresses: Many celebrities don't miss the tennis tournament at Wimbledon.

Today, Friday, Swiss ski racer Lara Gut-Behrami and Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio paid a visit to the most important tennis tournament in the world.

Gut-Behrami and DiCaprio sat one behind the other in the stands - and shook hands in a friendly manner. Show more

Queen Camilla, former professional footballer David Beckham, actress Cate Blanchett and her work colleague Hugh Grant: Wimbledon is the oldest and most important tennis tournament in the world and attracts many celebrities and members of the British royal family to south-west London every year.

Well, some Swiss celebrities don't miss out on Wimbledon either. Roger Federer has already sat in the Royal Box with his wife Mirka this year.

This is hardly surprising: Roger Federer has never been as successful at any other tennis tournament as at Wimbledon. The 43-year-old has won eight of his total of 20 Grand Slam triumphs on the holy turf.

Ski racer Lara Gut-Behrami to London

Ski racer Lara Gut-Behrami is also heading to London. The Ticino native recently announced her retirement in March 2026 and also announced that she would be moving to London after her skiing career.

The reason for the change of residence?

Her husband Valon Behrami has accepted the job of sports director at Watford FC. "The focus will be where Valon is. That has always been clear," says Gut-Behrami.

However, the 34-year-old was already a guest in London this Friday - at Wimbledon for the men's semi-finals. There she met Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio, who was sitting right in front of her in the stands.

But not only that, the actor and the ski racer even shook hands and exchanged a few words together. At least, if the TV footage is to be believed.

And who knows, perhaps Lara Gut-Behrami is also using her current trip to London to find a nice place for herself and her husband Valon Behrami to stay in the British metropolis.

