Paris is always worth a visit. If you visit the city of love in the off-season, you will experience it in a relaxed, enjoyable way and with a surprising number of highlights. Our guide shows you how to make the most of your short trip in three days.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Three days in Paris offer culture, culinary delights and shopping away from the main tourist season.

Highlights include falafel in the Marais, skincare shopping at Citypharma and art at the Louvre.

With early bird tickets, you can travel cheaply and climate-friendly by train from Zurich. Show more

Everyone knows that Paris is the ideal city for a short trip. Good food, lots of culture and all shopaholics get their money's worth. However, many people visit the city of love in spring, summer or fall. Our guide for three eventful days in Paris shows that the French capital is always worth a visit.

Day 1: Sightseeing, books and crispy falafel

Notre Dame attracts millions of visitors every year. Thibault Camus/AP/dpa

Your journey begins early in the morning with a relaxed non-stop train journey from Zurich to Paris. If you book early, you can even get tickets from 28 francs and travel sustainably and cheaply. After your arrival, you can conveniently drop off your luggage at your hotel. You can do this at the Hotel 25 Hours, for example. Let the adventure in the city of love begin!

Your first stop takes you to the vibrant 4th arrondissement. A culinary highlight awaits you here: L'As du Falafel. The queue in front of this legendary falafel restaurant may be long, but it's worth the wait. The crispy falafel balls, shawarma and kebabs are simply unbeatable.

Refreshed, you can now stroll through the charming streets of the district and browse through the many small boutiques and stores. You can then easily walk to the famous Notre-Dame Cathedral, which has been restored to its former glory following its reopening.

For all book lovers and nostalgics, head on to Shakespeare and Company. The winding bookshop exudes typical Parisian charm. From there, it is worth making a detour to the Galeries Lafayette.

The colorful glass dome is not to be missed and even if you don't want to store, the roof terrace offers a breathtaking view over the city and the Eiffel Tower.

Paris is particularly worth seeing at sunset. Mycation

In the evening, you have the choice between two special restaurants: if you are a fan of high-quality meat, you should try the Beefbar. The ambience inside takes you back to turn-of-the-century Paris with its Art Nouveau style. For the smaller budget, PNY offers juicy burgers in a relaxed atmosphere - a perfect end to your first day in Paris.

Day 2: Classics, shopping and skincare insider tips

Start your second day with a hearty breakfast at the hotel or grab something from one of the many excellent Parisian bakeries such as Mamiche. The French are famous for their pastries, and a fresh croissant or pain au chocolat is the perfect way to start the day.

If it's your first trip to Paris or you haven't made it yet, a visit to the Eiffel Tower is a MUST. Whether you climb it or enjoy the view from the ground, the sight of this iconic structure is always magical. It is advisable to book tickets in advance to avoid long waiting times.

The Arc de Triomphe is one of the most famous landmarks in Paris. sda

From there, the tour continues to the Arc de Triomphe and along the Champs-Élysées. Here, one luxury brand follows the next - a paradise for shopping enthusiasts. If you fancy a little New York feeling in Paris, visit Kith. This trendy store offers unusual streetwear and sneakers that you won't find anywhere else. Take a break at the integrated Sadelle's (another New York institution) and fortify yourself with bagels, sandwiches or the famous French toast.

In the afternoon, a visit to Citypharma is a must for all skincare fans. Here you will find a comprehensive range of skincare products at discounted prices. The friendly pharmacists will be happy to advise you if you need help choosing.

There are again two options to choose from for dinner: The charming Pâpi restaurant serves fantastic pasta, for which you should definitely make a reservation. Alternatively, Huguette offers a wide selection of fresh fish and seafood dishes. You can also eat the obligatory moules et frites here.

Day 3: Art, culture and one last highlight

A classic: the Louvre in Paris. Mycation

Start your last day with a relaxed breakfast. Afterwards, you can choose between two classic Paris experiences: If you love art, a visit to the Louvre is a must. The world-famous Mona Lisa awaits you here, which is smaller than expected but still has a special appeal. Here, too, you should buy tickets in advance to avoid a long wait.

Alternatively, take a trip to Montmartre. This charming district on the hill with the Sacré-Cœur basilica not only offers a wonderful view of Paris, but also winding alleyways, cafés and the famous artists' square Place du Tertre. Here you can experience the artistic side of the city.

A little, no longer quite so secret, insider tip: the "Pink Mama" in Paris. Mycation

You shouldn't miss the Pink Mamma for lunch. This famous Italian restaurant not only offers delicious dishes, but also a wonderful ambience. The top floor of the restaurant is particularly worth seeing. Reservations are recommended.

In the late afternoon, it's back to the train station and back to Zurich with many unforgettable impressions. A short trip to Paris in the off-season that will delight all the senses and leave you wanting more! Bon voyage!