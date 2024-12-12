He had recently posted pictures on Instagram. A short time later, his death was announced on Facebook. (archive picture) zVg

A shock for the fashion world. Stylist Clifford Lilley has died unexpectedly at the age of 73. The cause of death is still unknown.

Samuel Walder

The Swiss fashion world is in shock: Clifford Lilley, known as a stylist and fashion icon, has died unexpectedly at the age of 73.

According to a message on his Facebook page, Lilley died "suddenly at his home in Zurich". The exact cause of death is not yet known.

Lilley, who recently posted photos of his performances on Instagram, leaves behind a deeply saddened fan base and many companions.

Jeroen van Rooijen: "He was like a big brother"

The well-known style critic Jeroen van Rooijen, a close friend and colleague, told Blick:

"Although Clifford was almost 20 years older than me, he was like a big brother. We shared a passion for fashion and style, stood in front of an audience together and wrote books. I will miss him terribly."

Claudia Lässer, CEO of Entertainment Programm AG, which also owns blue News, also remembers her friend: "Clifford was an absolute ray of sunshine, a constant optimist with a great sense of fashion and style - and of people. He had a huge heart. I will miss him very much."

Yesterday, Lilley posted pictures of a performance on Instagram. Today comes the tragic news.

A life for fashion and style

Clifford Lilley was not only a stylist, but also a formative figure in the Swiss fashion scene. With his charismatic nature and keen sense of style, he left a lasting impression on both the industry and his fans.

The sudden news of his death took many of his companions and admirers by surprise. Numerous friends and fans are expressing their condolences online and remembering the inspirational personality that Lilley was.

In Clifford Lilley, Switzerland has lost a unique ambassador for fashion. His style, passion and charisma will remain unforgotten.

