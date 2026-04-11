Cohen explained that she chose her pseudonym so as not to jeopardize her professional work. "I'm at a point in my career where I'm tired of this being a secret," she said. "I'm a real person with a real identity and I have nothing to hide." She also always wore a wig and glasses for public appearances.
After the release of The Housemaid in 2022, Cohen took a career break. Her colleagues eventually found out about her second life as an author, but kept her secret. She now only works occasionally as a doctor.
Author wants to keep her name
Despite the revelation, she wants to continue writing under the name Freida McFadden. "Even though my real name is now known, I have always been honest with my readers," Cohen emphasized.
The book adaptation The Housemaid, directed by Paul Feig for Lionsgate and starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, was also a worldwide box office success: with a budget of around 35 million US dollars, the thriller grossed almost 400 million.