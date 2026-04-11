The author Freida McFadden. IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

US author Freida McFadden has revealed her true identity: Behind the Housemaid creator's name is actually neurologist Sara Cohen.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Author Freida McFadden has revealed her true identity as doctor Sara Cohen.

She chose the pseudonym to protect her medical career, but now rarely works as a doctor.

Despite the revelation, she continues to write as Freida McFadden. Show more

US writer Freida McFadden, author of the bestselling thriller The Housemaid, has revealed her true identity in an interview with "USA Today". Her real name is Sara Cohen, she is a doctor and treats neurological disorders.

Cohen explained that she chose her pseudonym so as not to jeopardize her professional work. "I'm at a point in my career where I'm tired of this being a secret," she said. "I'm a real person with a real identity and I have nothing to hide." She also always wore a wig and glasses for public appearances.

After the release of The Housemaid in 2022, Cohen took a career break. Her colleagues eventually found out about her second life as an author, but kept her secret. She now only works occasionally as a doctor.

Author wants to keep her name

Despite the revelation, she wants to continue writing under the name Freida McFadden. "Even though my real name is now known, I have always been honest with my readers," Cohen emphasized.

The book adaptation The Housemaid, directed by Paul Feig for Lionsgate and starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, was also a worldwide box office success: with a budget of around 35 million US dollars, the thriller grossed almost 400 million.