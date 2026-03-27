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The judiciary is now investigating again Sudden turnaround in the Fernandes case

Sven Ziegler

27.3.2026

Actress Collien Fernandes. (archive picture)
Actress Collien Fernandes. (archive picture)
Daniel Bockwoldt/dpa

There is movement in the investigation into the case of presenter Collien Fernandes. Following a reassessment, the public prosecutor's office has reopened the proceedings.

27.03.2026, 11:02

27.03.2026, 11:03

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The public prosecutor's office has reopened the investigation into the Collien Fernandes case following new media reports.
  • The starting point was a complaint about an allegedly fake social media profile.
  • The proceedings have now been transferred to Schleswig-Holstein, where Fernandes lives.
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New development in the Collien Fernandes case: The public prosecutor's office has reopened its investigation. As reported by "t-online", the responsible authority in Itzehoe confirmed the move on Friday on request.

"The investigation has been resumed after examining the media publications," explained senior public prosecutor Peter Müller-Rakow.

The case goes back to a criminal complaint from November 2024. Fernandes had filed a complaint against unknown persons at the time. The background to this was the suspicion that someone may have created a fake profile of the presenter on social networks.

Proceedings transferred to Schleswig-Holstein

The public prosecutor's office in Berlin was initially involved in the case. However, following an investigation, the proceedings were transferred to the relevant authorities in Itzehoe.

"Everything ends with violence"Christian Ulmen's friends now react to Collien Fernandes' accusations

The reason for this is apparently that Fernandes lives in Schleswig-Holstein and the fact that she became aware of the alleged incident there.

No further details of the ongoing investigation are currently known.

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