The name of the desert region of Death Valley already shows how forbidding nature is here. But life is currently triumphing in the form of thousands upon thousands of flowers.

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The most arid place in North America is currently reveling in a blaze of flowers. Countless wildflowers are transforming the normally brown desert landscape of Death Valley into colorful carpets of blossoms. The desert goldflower covers large parts of the hottest place on earth, turning it golden. The purple phacelia, the brown-eyed primrose and the pink desert foxglove are spreading.

Park ranger Matthew Lamar says the variety of flowers is the greatest he has seen in Death Valley National Park for ten years. "This landscape, which you sometimes think is desolate or lifeless, is just now coming to life with a really beautiful color palette."

Wildflowers bloom here every spring, but the intensity varies greatly depending on how much it rains. Every ten years or so there is a so-called super bloom, which sometimes shines so brightly that you can even see it in space.

Jackie Gilbert drove all the way from Las Vegas to the desert to marvel at this natural spectacle. She enjoys the contrast between the golden field of flowers, the mountains in the background and the blue sky above. The resilience of the flowers is amazing. "It's a good reminder that they can still thrive despite all this adversity," she says.

This time the conditions are particularly favorable

Since October, it has rained almost as much in the Valley of Death as it usually does in an entire year. According to the national park administration, it was even more than 44 liters per square meter in November, more than ever before since records began. In addition, the past six months have been quite warm, says Lamar. This has allowed the flower seeds that have been dormant in the ground for years to germinate.

The current super bloom disproves the widespread notion that there is no life in the desert. But even in years without lush blooms, the opposite can be observed in Death Valley, which has been tested by extremes, says plant ecologist Loralee Larios from the University of California in Riverside. "The plants and animals have developed truly amazing strategies to survive," she says.

Ecologist Tiffany Pereira from the Desert Research Institute says that desert plants have adapted to survive for decades without water. Their seeds can therefore wait for the perfect conditions in which to germinate and come to life.

Environmentalists and park rangers warn visitors to stick to the designated paths and not to trample the flowers. Picking the flowers is forbidden. Every flower picked means fewer seeds are released for future generations to enjoy, says Pereira. Anyone who touches the purple phacelia must also expect skin irritation.

The opportunity is short

To be able to admire the short-lived wildflowers, timing is of the essence. Depending on the weather, the flower fields in the lower areas of the park are expected to bloom until mid or late March. At higher altitudes, they bloom from April to June, according to the National Park Service. A poster outside the visitor center informs visitors about the best spots.

"I think it's a great time to come to Death Valley and have this unique experience, because who knows when the next one will be?" says park ranger Lamar.

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