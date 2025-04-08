During yesterday's show, Günther Jauch is asked about his RTL salary. RTL / Stefan Gregorowius

Candidate Paul Meyer brought a breath of fresh air to the new episode of "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?". He fought for 32,000 euros for his wedding and entertained the viewers with funny anecdotes.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Candidate Paul Meyer won 32,000 euros in the RTL show "Who wants to be a millionaire?" to finance his wedding.

During the show, he repeatedly entertains the audience with humorous anecdotes.

For example, he asked Günther Jauch whether they had recently had wage negotiations at RTL. Show more

On Monday evening, the RTL quiz show "Who wants to be a millionaire?" once again offered the chance to win money. So did contestant Paul Meyer. He needed the money for his expensive engagement.

The 8,000-euro question made him sweat: "After 'Der Vorname' and 'Der Nachname', Sönke Wortmann completed his film comedy trilogy last year with ...? Answer A: The nickname, B: The pet name, C: The nickname, D: The double name?"

"You're worrying me today," said candidate Meyer to presenter Jauch. But then he suddenly changed the subject and asked Jauch: "Have you recently had salary negotiations with RTL?"

The presenter can only smile and admits: "Um, no. We haven't negotiated for 23 years."

The candidate asked about an inflation adjustment, but Jauch just grinned quietly to himself: "No need. Don't worry about it." That was the end of the money topic.

Thanks to a telephone joker, Paul Meyer was able to find the correct answer "The nickname" after all.

Engagement ring was too expensive

In the episode, the Meyer/Jauch duo continued to have a great time. For example, the candidate presented a collection of his speed camera photos.

He then explained to the presenter that he had taken a five-day train journey to Istanbul to think about whether he really wanted to marry his fiancée.

Shortly before arriving, he decided on the final "yes" and headed straight to the Turkish gold bazaar to find the perfect engagement ring.

At the same time, he had his fiancée's Turkish mother on the phone, who negotiated the ring price with the seller. A few discussions later, he was disappointed: "Then the price: expensive," said Meyer. "That's tough," even Jauch thought.

They didn't get married yet, but Meyer's fiancée was sitting in the audience and promised to take care of her sweaty fiancé after the recording. "I'll blow-dry him," she said.

With Meyer's winnings of 32,000 euros, the ring defeat was certainly quickly forgotten, and the upcoming wedding celebration was a sight to behold.

More videos from the department