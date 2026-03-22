"This is probably very typical of ADHD. A great longing for meaning, accompanied by self-doubt": Malte Zierden. Picture: ZDF und Jan Seebeck

Animal rights activist Malte Zierden has built up a large social media community. He raises awareness about animal suffering, organizes donations and makes invisible diseases visible. He himself was only diagnosed with ADHD as an adult - he talks openly about it in this interview.

Bruno Bötschi

No time? blue News summarizes for you Malte Zierden is one of Germany's best-known animal welfare activists with over a million followers on both Instagram and TikTok.

With the help of his community, the 33-year-old, who lives in Hamburg, campaigns for various animal welfare projects.

Zierden himself was diagnosed with ADHD as an adult. In the new ZDF documentary "RE:TURN - ADHD as a game changer" (now available to stream on ZDF ), he presents the stories of various people who were also diagnosed with ADHD as adults.

In this interview, Malte Zierden talks openly about his own diagnosis and explains what it has changed for him. Show more

Mr. Zierden, this was your first time presenting a documentary for the TV channel ZDF, what was it like for you?

It was exciting. I really wanted to do it - and I was scared at the same time. That's probably very typical of ADHD. A great longing for meaning, accompanied by self-doubt. It was important to me as a sufferer to be a voice for other sufferers. The result is beautiful, but the journey to get there was really hard.

In what way?

I immediately realized that situations like this put me under extreme pressure. People with ADHD often don't just want to be good. They just want to get it right so that they don't have to be the one who doesn't get it right. Filming really felt like a test. Suddenly cameras, light, people and expectations - and my head was just thinking: don't do anything wrong now. Ironically, this fear only disappears for me when I'm around animals.

What was the most important message you wanted the documentary to convey to the audience about ADHD?

People with ADHD are not weird. We just function differently. The most important thing for me is that we are not judged, but listened to first. Many people with ADHD try to blend into the crowd. We are a bit like pigeons in the city: too invisible to be seen. But conspicuous enough to be a nuisance. ADHD often feels a bit like that. We are good enough as long as we function. But too much as soon as we are real. I would therefore like to see one thing above all: less judgment and more genuine interest. Then people with ADHD can be part of society as a matter of course.

The documentary deals a lot with the strategy of "masking", a method for neurodivergent people to avoid being noticed in everyday life, for example, but which costs a lot of energy and can be very stressful. What would help alleviate this burden?

We need to stop judging people immediately. The key to this is compassion. In Denmark, there is even a weekly compulsory subject called empathy at school. We have long known that diversity is real - but we often still live as if it were a problem. But it's actually quite simple. Those who understand differences also develop empathy. For people who are different - and especially for animals.

So there needs to be more room for diversity in society?

What are we waiting for? You can see this so well with pigeons: they used to be indispensable to us. They once delivered our love letters, gave us guidance and were even decorated for heroic deeds in the First World War. Today, they often only bother us because they are different and take up space. Yet this is precisely what shows that difference has always been important for our development. And it's the same with ADHD. When we allow diversity instead of judging it, progress is made.

You were first diagnosed with ADHD as an adult ...

This diagnosis changed everything. Suddenly the chaos had a name. I understood: I'm not too much, not too weird - my brain just works differently. And different is anything but bad. On the contrary, it can be wonderful. As exhausting as it may be to get there, for many people with ADHD, a diagnosis is a complete game changer.

Was that like an answer to a lot of big questions?

Absolutely. The cards were completely reshuffled. I realized: I'm not wrong. I'm just different. And suddenly you meet people who feel and think the same way. And from that point on, you're no longer alone with yourself.

How does that manifest itself?

When you understand your head better, you can finally use its strengths. Then you get up in the morning and no longer feel wrong. It's important not to keep telling yourself: I'm too much again, too loud again. Just be kind to yourself.

You work a lot with animals in your everyday life as an animal rights activist. What role does ADHD play for you?

My head is never still. But that's exactly why I often notice little things that others overlook. That can be crucial when meeting animals. Animals don't need perfect people, they need people who look closely and empathize. ADHD helps me to see what animals can't say. I then pay attention to the smallest changes in their behavior and body language. That can be crucial, especially with animals.

How did you find your way into animal welfare?

To be honest, it was a city pigeon. Her name was Osskar and, as absurd as it may sound, at some point Osskar simply sat in my bathroom window - and stayed. And that's how a city pigeon became my best friend. I built him a pigeon living room from miniature furniture on the windowsill of our bathroom. Osskar showed me what was really important to me: to create a place where animals can live in peace. Since then, we have been creating shelters for animals all over the world. In Ukraine, Peru, Uganda and wherever animals need us. In the end, a little pigeon changed my whole life and taught me one thing: our humanity begins behind the eyes of animals.

What makes good animal welfare activism for you? What are your guiding principles?

I dream of a world in which we treat animals as equals. And I believe that this is possible. All it takes is compassion. Because behind the eyes of every dog, pigeon or any other animal is someone who can feel. Just like us. It's not about humanizing them. It's about seeing them for what they really are: sentient individuals with a story of their own. When we start to really meet them instead of just living past them, then everything changes.

"Her name was Osskar and as absurd as it may sound, at some point Osskar just sat in my bathroom window - and stayed. And that's how a city pigeon became my best friend." Malte Zierden. Picture: ZDF und Jan Seebeck

You use your platform to tell the stories of many of the animals you encounter in your work. Unfortunately, these stories don't always have a happy ending. How do you deal with this suffering?

Of course, this work sometimes breaks your heart. But animals show me every day how much hope there is in this world. They don't give up - even though they have every reason to. And that's exactly what inspires me. This new world I'm talking about doesn't start somewhere out there. It begins the moment we decide to look instead of walking away.

Is it about finding a balance so that you don't lose sight of yourself in this work?

The world is constantly confronting us with suffering. Perhaps this is precisely why we need more people who have the courage to maintain their lightness. Not to look away, but not to lose sight of themselves. Children still believe that the world can be a good place. This hope is not naivety. It is strength. Perhaps it is precisely this lightness that prevents us from feeling nothing at some point.

What is it that ultimately keeps you going?

Whenever the world-weariness gets louder and I start to blame people for the suffering of animals, I think of my mom's words: "They can take everything from you - but never your laughter." And then I consciously decide to see things through the eyes of a child again. Not because the world is easy. But because I can't change it otherwise.

Where can you start?

For me, change always begins where a person really sees for the first time. And that often happens as a child. Children still look animals in the eye without judging them. Children feel first. Understanding comes later. And that is precisely why the first encounter is so important. I believe that education should not only impart knowledge, but empathy. If we teach children that animals are sentient beings, then they also learn to treat people differently. A world in which we treat animals as equals is not created by rules. It is created through compassion.

So we need to build more bridges?

Yes, please. For animals. For people. For all of us.

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