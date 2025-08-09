How often you should wash your hair in summer depends not only on how you feel, but also on your hair type, activity level and what is deposited on your scalp. Christin Klose/dpa-tmn

Many people wash their hair almost every day in summer for hygiene reasons. But is it really necessary? And what happens if you don't?

Jenny Keller

Daily hair washing is not necessary in summer. It depends on your hair type and scalp.

Sport, heat and swimming? Then it can be daily, as long as the shampoo is mild.

Curly, dry or dyed hair should still only be washed 1-2 times a week, too much shampoo dries it out.

After the sea or pool, rinse thoroughly with water to get rid of salt and chlorine.

The right washing frequency is individual. The balance between a feeling of freshness and scalp health is crucial. Show more

It's sweltering outside, your back is soaked in sweat and your hair sticks to your head like the last bit of sun cream on a deckchair.

It's no wonder that many people almost automatically reach for the shampoo bottle in summer. Sweat, chlorine, salt water: the need for freshness grows on every hot day.

That's why many people wash their hair every day. Not because it's greasy, but simply because it feels cleaner. But is this really necessary? Or perhaps even counterproductive?

Hygiene vs. cleanliness

Not only sweat and sun cream accumulate on the scalp, but also flakes of skin, air pollutants, pollen, dust, styling product residue and microorganisms such as yeast and bacteria.

Sounds unhygienic, but it's completely normal. Our body can regulate most of this itself, even in summer, so what many perceive as "unclean" is often more sensory than hygienic: sticky hair feeling, heat, smell.

As long as the scalp is healthy, there is nothing medically wrong with going a few days without washing your hair. Conversely, the subjective or "psychological" lack of freshness weighs more heavily for many, and is a legitimate reason to wash for your own well-being.

Daily is allowed, but not a must

However, most hairdressers, dermatologists and hair care experts agree: with normal to slightly greasy hair and without intensive sporting activity, it is sufficient to wash your hair two to three times a week, even after hot days.

Washing too often can unbalance the scalp's natural sebum production. And ironically, this often leads to it becoming greasy even faster.

If you still wash daily (this is actually recommended for very oily, flaky and blemished scalps), you should use mild, sulphate-free shampoos with moisturizing ingredients such as aloe vera or hyaluronic acid to avoid irritation.

What sulphates can do

Sulphates such as sodium lauryl sulphate (SLS) or sodium laureth sulphate (SLES) are classic foaming agents in many shampoos, ensuring that the shampoo foams nicely and thoroughly removes grease and dirt. That sounds practical at first.

The problem is that sulphates often cleanse too aggressively. They not only remove sebum, styling residue and dirt, but also the natural lipids that protect the hair and scalp from drying out.

For dry, sensitive or irritated scalps, bleached, dyed or curly hair in particular, this can lead to itching, a feeling of tension, hair breakage or frizz, a change in the structure of the hair where it stands out irregularly, looks frizzy or puffy.

Sulphate-containing shampoos should therefore only be used occasionally, if at all, every two weeks or so as a clarifying cleanser. Afterwards, the hair needs targeted care, for example in the form of masks or leave-ins, as even water can have a drying effect in the long term.

Less shampoo for colored or curly hair

The widespread idea that you can "train" your scalp to become less oily is not scientifically proven. Sebum production is genetically determined.

If you tend to have an oily scalp, you will not automatically get "drier" hair by washing less.

For curly (e.g. 4c hair type), colored or very dry hair, restraint applies anyway: washing once or twice a week is sufficient. With sulphate-free, moisturizing shampoos. After swimming, a thorough rinse with clear water is often enough.

Summer as a state of emergency

Speaking of swimming: What sounds like a relaxing summer vacation is often real stress for hair and scalp. Salt water dries out, chlorine can turn blonde hair green and UV rays attack the hair structure.

Hair needs special care in summer to protect it from the sun. Christin Klose

Hair should therefore be rinsed with clear water after every dip in the sea or pool to remove any residue.

In addition, an intensive treatment is recommended once a week, for example after a day in the sun. This helps to prevent damage and keep the hair structure supple.

No rule for everyone, but one for every hair type

There is no general answer as to how often hair should be washed in summer. The ideal frequency depends on hair type, scalp, product use, climate and personal lifestyle. Some get by with twice a week - others need daily washing.

It is important to strike a balance between scalp health and subjective well-being. Washing too infrequently can lead to build-up, irritation and dandruff - washing too often can lead to dryness or excessive sebum production.

In short: observation beats the rule. And sometimes the answer simply depends on the chlorine content of the last week's vacation.

