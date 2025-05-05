Solar energy not only gives people power, but also supplies electricity. This is good for the environment and your wallet. Picture: Unsplash, Anjuta Jankovic

Renewable, environmentally friendly and practical: generating electricity from solar energy has many advantages. Swisscom is committed to it - and operates 132 photovoltaic systems throughout Switzerland.

In Kooperation mit Swisscom

No time? blue News summarizes for you Solar energy protects the environment because no harmful CO2 is produced during electricity generation.

It is renewable and is used, for example, as a photovoltaic system to generate electricity.

Swisscom is installing solar systems on its own buildings and has already put 132 of them into operation. Show more

Spring is here and people are flocking to the parks to recharge their batteries in the sun. Solar energy has many important properties, strengthens the mind and, most importantly, is suitable for sustainable electricity generation. More and more companies are also using solar energy.

Solar energy is renewable and climate-friendly, as no harmful emissions are produced during electricity generation. In contrast to fossil fuels, which are finite and release environmentally harmful CO2 during electricity production, solar energy is an environmentally friendly alternative.

Protect the environment and reduce electricity bills

Whether as a photovoltaic system to generate electricity, as a solar thermal system to heat water or to support transportation or heating systems: Solar power is used in many different ways and helps to reduce electricity costs.

So if you want to charge your e-scooter or heat your shower water with solar power in the future, you don't have to be an expert. With solar energy, anyone can generate part of the electricity in their house or apartment themselves. Solar panels are simply installed on the roof or balcony and connected to a fused external socket.

Solar power is not always available when it is needed most - on gray winter days, for example. But nobody has to sit in the cold: Powerful panels mounted vertically on the façade keep the home warm even in winter.

Swisscom generates solar power

Swisscom is installing solar systems on its own buildings and has already put 132 into operation. Since 2010, Swisscom has obtained the remaining electricity exclusively from renewable sources such as hydro or wind energy. A third comes directly from renewable sources in Switzerland.

Whether on roofs, antennas or facades: Swisscom operates 132 photovoltaic systems and is one of the largest private developers of solar installations in Switzerland. Swisscom

The structural possibilities for photovoltaic systems at Swisscom are limited, as not all roof surfaces are suitable. However, this is not an obstacle: Swisscom wants to generate solar energy on all suitable surfaces and build at least 200 new systems by 2030.

5 advantages of solar energy

1. renewable energy source Solar energy is available to everyone as long as the sun shines. It offers a sustainable alternative to fossil fuels, whose resources are finite. Show more

2. environmental friendliness Solar energy contributes to the reduction of CO2 emissions, as no harmful waste is created during electricity production. Show more

3. lower electricity costs Households and businesses can significantly reduce their electricity bills with solar systems. Show more

4. a wide range of applications: Solar energy can be used in various forms, for example to generate electricity (photovoltaics), to heat water (solar thermal) or to support transportation and heating systems. Show more

5. ease of use: Solar panels are easy to install yourself, for example on the roof or balcony. Show more