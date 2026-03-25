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Monster wave right on the beach Surf drama in Mexico: swimmer struggles to survive

Christian Thumshirn

25.3.2026

A harmless wave suddenly becomes a wall of water - right on the beach. A swimmer's life is in acute danger in Cabo. But how can such a monster wave build up so close to the shore?

25.03.2026, 21:15

Dream beaches, turquoise blue water - and often underestimated risks: Strong currents and unpredictable waves lurk on many coasts around the world. On open Pacific beaches in particular, the surf can build up within seconds and become a danger - even for experienced swimmers.

The invisible danger in the water

Cabo San Lucas in Mexico is also considered spectacular - but treacherous. The combination of open ocean surf, steep beaches and strong back currents makes for particularly powerful waves. The video shows why these sometimes build up so threateningly right on the shore.

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