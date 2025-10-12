Jeffrey Epstein, entrepreneur and millionaire from the USA (left) and Prince Andrew were friends. -/Stratenschult/New York State Sex Offender Registry/AP/dpa (Archivbilder)

Prince Andrew is coming under further pressure in the Epstein affair. He claimed to have broken off contact with his friend in 2010. Now an e-mail has emerged that suggests otherwise.

No time? blue News summarizes for you "We're in this together": Prince Andrew wrote Jeffrey Epstein a friendly email as recently as 2011 after photos were published of him with his arm around teenager Virginia Giuffre.

However, he claimed to the BBC that he had broken off contact in 2010.

Jeffrey Epstein committed suicide in his prison cell in 2019. Show more

After a photo of Prince Andrew with his arm around teenager Virginia Giuffre was first published in 2011, the British royal wrote in an email to Jeffrey Epstein: "We're in this together".

The problem: he had told the BBC that he had already broken off contact with the convicted child molester at this point.

The email now seems to show that this was not the case. This will further increase the pressure on the Duke of York and the royal family.

The British newspapers "Mail on Sunday" and "The Sun" both reported on the correspondence between the younger brother of King Charles and Epstein on Sunday.

Andrew wanted to "do something again soon"

Andrew sent Epstein an email on February 28, 2011, one day after the famous photo of the Duke, Giuffre and Ghislaine Maxwell was published. He asked Epstein to "stay in close contact" and expressed his wish to "do something together again soon".

"I'm just as worried about you! Don't worry about me!" Andrew reportedly wrote. "It seems like we're in this together." The email is said to have been signed "A, HRH The Duke of York, KG", which was Prince Andrew's title at the time.

In 2019, however, Andrew told the BBC program "Newsnight" that he had ended his friendship with Epstein in December 2010 after the two men were photographed walking together in New York.

Trump under pressure over Epstein files

Epstein was found dead in his cell in a Manhattan federal prison in August 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking. The death was ruled a suicide.

Epstein's death is still the subject of speculation in the USA - not least because he had excellent contacts in American high society. Celebrities and billionaires came and went - even US President Donald Trump spent time with Epstein, as several party videos prove. During the election campaign, Trump promised to disclose the Epstein files. Because he has not yet done so, he is also under pressure from his party colleagues.