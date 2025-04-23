This week, Simone Bargetze takes you to Malibu Pier, a landmark on California's Pacific coast. There she meets two pretty cool biker ladies.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Malibu Pier is a well-known landmark on the Californian coast and a center of surf culture with great views and cozy restaurants.

Simone Bargetze spends relaxing time on the beach there with her son Jamie and dog Piper, watching the surfers.

She also meets two cool biker ladies. Show more

One piece of information in advance: this video was recorded before the fires in Los Angeles in January 2025. Some of the places shown in the video no longer exist because they burned down.

The Malibu Pier is a landmark on California's Pacific coast and is considered the centerpiece of Malibu's surf culture. With its striking white towers, it divides the famous Surfrieder Beach from Malibu Lagoon State Beach and offers a breathtaking panoramic view of Malibu Bay. But you can also linger at the pier, for example in a cozy restaurant or in a small boutique. There are plenty of them there.

Simone Bargetze, her son Jamie and family dog Piper also enjoy spending quality time together on Malibu Pier. They dip their feet in the water, build sandcastles together and visit a cozy restaurant. Simone also shows you the cool surfers on the beach.

And as is so often the case with Simone, she always meets the coolest people. This time it's two biker ladies. Find out how big their group is and why they're at Malibu Pier in the video above.

Every Wednesday evening, a new episode of "L.A. Calling: Simone's Hollywood Stories" appears exclusively on blue News.